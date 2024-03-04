On This Day (4th March 1998): Sunderland hammer promotion rivals to close the gap at the top!

It was a period of history that I feel privileged to have witnessed at Sunderland AFC.

A title-winning season during the penultimate campaign at Roker Park, a first season in the relatively new Premier League (or Premiership as it was named at that time), followed by a once-in-a-century event in moving to a new stadium and a side that, for around three and a half years, didn’t lose all that much.

The relegation during the final season at Roker Park hit pretty hard, not only because it was an emotional final season in our old home, but there was also the fact that we went down with a total of forty points, which was rare.

The move to the Stadium of Light was enough to distract everyone from the football long enough to move on from the disappointment of relegation to the optimism of what was to follow in the first season in our brand spanking new stadium.

Our transfer record was broken during the summer rebuild, with Lee Clark moving from down the road for around £2.5 million, and he was joined by the likes of Kevin Phillips, Jody Craddock and Chris Makin, who were also added to the ranks.

However, after losing three of our first four league games, we were down in seventeenth and things weren’t going to plan, and the inconsistency lasted until mid-November when Nottingham Forest visited the Stadium of Light.

A 1-1 draw that left us sitting twelfth might not sound significant, but this game saw the return to action of Niall Quinn, who’d been missing after requiring surgery only a few games into the season.

A 4-1 win at Portsmouth followed and a run of only two defeats in the next seventeen lifted Peter Reid’s side into a battle for the automatic promotion spots.

Ahead of our visit to the City Ground to take on Dave Bassett’s Nottingham Forest on this day in 1998, our hosts sat top of the table on the same number of points as Bryan Robson’s Middlesbrough, with the Lads six points behind in third, and level on points with Charlton Athletic.

With a dozen league games remaining, it was set up to either push Forest into a more commanding position or for us to close the gap to just three points, which was even more significant as Reid’s side had a game in hand.

The first half hour was unsurprisingly cagey with both sides wary of each other, but that all changed just after the half hour mark when Allan Johnston looped a ball to the back post to find an unmarked Alex Rae, who headed home from six yards.

From that point on it was all Sunderland, but it took until the hour mark for the lead to be doubled.

Quinn was challenged when he looked like he was going to score, but the ball popped back out to Clark on the edge of the box who attempted to lift it over Dave Beasant, with the ball flicking off Steve Chettle’s head and into the back of the net.

The icing was then put on the cake around fifteen minutes later when Quinn crossed from the right for Phillips to finish and notch his twenty third goal of the season.

Dave Bassett was full of praise for Sunderland following the final whistle:

Sunderland are the best team over the season. Our centre halves just couldn’t cope with Quinn and Phillips. Sunderland were very up for the game and when they got their second goal that was it.