The View From The Away End: Good Friday joy in the Welsh capital!

Einstein once remarked, possibly apocryphally, that the definition of insanity is ‘doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results’.

This mantra could certainly be levelled at those of us giving up the first part of our precious four-day weekend to make the long trip to South Wales in the hope of seeing Mike Dodds’ winless wonders end their miserable run of form.

While those with a bit more sense were enjoying a much-needed lie-in, I was setting off bleary-eyed and bright and early to Paddington station, joining hundreds of other travellers who were likely setting off on far more wholesome pursuits, such as spending time with loved ones or enjoying a relaxing day off at home.

Imagine…

The international break had come at an ideal time for everyone connected with Sunderland, and in an early Easter miracle, Dan Ballard had avoided his customary injury while on Northern Ireland duty, and the likes of Aji Alese and Bradley Dack were edging closer to a first team return after runouts for the U21s.

Despite this, the team’s recent struggles were laying heavily on our minds, and we still headed towards the Welsh capital far more in hope than expectation.

Cardiff is undoubtedly one of the best away trips in the Championship, and in different circumstances, it would warrant an overnight stay.

Thankfully, the various hostelries around the city centre were open early doors, and welcoming to those of a red and white persuasion as we made our way from The Wellington to The Glassworks before dropping into the Queens Vaults for a few pre-match games of pool.

I’d made the prudent decision to leave our branch flag, a Royal Navy ensign featuring the Union Flag, at home, as given the Welsh national team’s midweek misery, it might’ve seemed overly provocative to hang that up in front of the locals.

Typically, the heavens opened up just as we’d been planning to walk to the ground, but our wily Uber driver managed to get us there just in time for kick off.

The away fans were in good voice despite not selling out the full allocation- a very rare occurrence even in these recent dark times, which is a real credit to the club.

Pre-match, our hopes had been raised a tad in the knowledge that Jobe Bellingham was starting up front, and this optimism proved to be justified as the youngster put in a commanding performance to give the home defence nightmares and finally offer us the outlet up front that we’ve been desperately craving.

Adil Aouchiche was another thorn in Cardiff’s side; Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah controlled the midfield, and the defence looked far more settled with Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard finally reunited after various unfortunately-timed injuries and suspensions.

The two-goal cushion we earned at half-time was richly deserved, and we never looked in any danger of losing it after the break. The only slight disappointment was that we weren’t able to add to our lead, though given how most recent away days have gone, that would be nitpicking in the extreme.

We headed out after the full time whistle to the excellent Blue Bell pub opposite Cardiff Castle, to reflect on what was a solid day’s work and another brilliant away day.

This win won’t solve all of our problems (not by a long shot), but it surely put to bed any sinister lingering fears of a relegation battle, and germinated some seeds of optimism that brighter days could lie ahead for this young team.