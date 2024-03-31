Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Why is Kristjaan Speakman trying to redefine the word ‘experience’?

Dear Roker Report,

The current discussion surrounding what defines ‘experience’ as a footballer is fascinating, and I wonder if Kristjaan Speakman’s definition - that of having played more than one hundred first team games - is influenced by his own lack of playing experience?

He doesn’t seem to have played the game (even at a local level) since his teenage years, instead choosing a career focused solely on coaching.

Therefore, he has little or no personal experience of exactly what footballers learn about the game as they accumulate fifty, one hundred, and then two hundred competitive games.

Surely underestimating the value of hard-earned, on-the-pitch game management experience is a dangerous trait for any sporting director?

He’s only able to offer the theory, so there’s a worrying gap in what practical skills our young players are able to acquire whilst on our development programme.

This is why I think we need a sprinkling of seasoned professionals within our squad, players who’ve been there, done that and are happy to share their experiences with the young lads playing alongside them.

He’s kidding himself if he thinks one hundred games makes a senior player.

Peter Tyrrell

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Peter. Thank you for your letter. Of all the information contained within the minutes of the latest supporters’ meeting, Speakman’s observations regarding experienced players did catch my eye, and it felt as though he was hinting at a continuation of our youth-oriented recruitment policy this summer. Although he may have a point about these lads being well-versed in first team football and familiar with the ups and downs of the game at a senior level, that doesn’t necessarily give them the credentials you mentioned: leadership, game management and so on. Can they develop them? Absolutely, but it does feel like a rigid approach from the sporting director and it’ll certainly be something of a risk as we look ahead to the 2024/2025 season.

Dear Roker Report,

Having just read the article by Phil West about the ‘undeserved criticism aimed at Jobe’, I feel it should be pointed out that most of the criticism was never directed at Jobe personally, but rather that his lack of form and extremely leggy performances were indicative of the club’s policy to play him during every game, no matter what.

The kid was being burned out in the same way as Dan Neil a few years ago, and to see the difference an international break made to him was further proof of this being the case.

We need to learn to ease up on the playing time for some of these kids, as they’re still growing in some cases and that brings its own problems.

Hopefully we’ll see better man management in the future, and squad rotation used correctly to prevent so many injuries and dips in form.

Steve Poolton

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Steve. Thank you for your letter and for taking the time to read my article about Jobe. I’m more than happy to stand by my argument that Jobe has often been given a harsher time of it than many of his teammates this season, and I’ve seen too many negative comments about his effectiveness as part of our team, supposedly being ‘overhyped’, his status as Jude’s brother, and so on. That said, I completely agree that his schedule hasn’t been managed brilliantly and that he’s played far more football than he probably should’ve done during his maiden season on Wearside, which has undoubtedly impacted his performances. Hopefully the penny has now dropped and for 2024/2025, he’ll be managed more smartly and the risk of him being burned out will be minimised. He’s a very talented footballer and we need to ensure he’s rested and rotated accordingly.

Dear Roker Report,

With the season drawing to a close and a mid-table finish the best we can hope for, as a staunch Sunderland supporter, I’m still very excited about the weeks and months ahead.

I’m wondering who our head coach is going to be and which new players will be brought in to add experience, muscle and ability to support our amazing crop of youngsters and help get us into the Premier League.

I’m not going to list the positions we need to fill, as I expect our sporting director has taken notice of all that’s been written and talked about since the sacking of Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale.

However, come the end of the summer transfer window, if he hasn’t brought in the experience we desperately need, I’ll personally lead a campaign to get rid of him.

Regarding our next head coach, we must stop replacing them every six, twelve or eighteen months. A five-year plan needs to be on the table during the interview process, to ensure that some sort of stability is achieved for the players and the club.

Our actual requirement is relatively simple and it’s made up of three categories:

We need someone with experience of looking after youngsters.

Someone with experience of the Championship and who knows how to get out of it.

A head coach with experience of the Premier League and knowledge of what’s required to stay up.

My criteria immediately rules out the nonsensical idea of appointing another young and inexperienced guy, many of whom are getting a lot of press at the moment.

If successful, I’m sure they’d use us as a stepping stone and we’d be back to where we started, with our five-year plan shattered.

Therefore, my choice is a guy who’s managed Liverpool’s academy, who worked with the England youth teams and led their U17’s to the final of the European Championships and to victory in the World Cup. That’s box number one ticked.

During his two years at Swansea, he finished in the playoffs during both seasons before moving on to Nottingham Forest, who’d sacked Chris Houghton after gaining only one point from their first seven games and were bottom of the Championship.

In that same season, he got them into the playoffs and achieved promotion to the Premier League. Box number two ticked.

At the end of Forest’s first season in the top flight, they finished in a creditable position of sixteenth but he was relieved of his duties midway through their second season, despite being five points above the relegation zone.

This experience and knowledge gained from his time at Forest ticks box number three.

Therefore, in my opinion, the appointment of Steve Cooper is a no-brainer, as he’s got all the attributes and experience to be a good fit for Sunderland.

I know there’ll be moans and groans from some quarters for various reasons, including those who say I’m being too ambitious, but that’s nonsense, as if I was wanting to be ambitious, I would’ve suggested we go for Graham Potter.

I also believe that after getting us into the Premier League, he wouldn’t be tempted or receive the offers to jump ship, so he needs to be secured immediately before he’s snapped up by one of the three sides who are about to be relegated to the Championship.

Finally, after six months out, he must be itching to get back into the game, so all we have to do is put together an attractive package that would include a substantial bonus when he gets us promoted to the Premier League.

Robert Hall

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Robert. Thank you for your letter. In my opinion, Steve Cooper shouldn’t just be the #1 candidate; I’d love to see the club show some flexibility and a willingness to compromise in order to bring him to the Stadium of Light. As you rightly say, he ticks every single box we’d be looking for, and I don’t think he’d struggle with the expectation that comes with coaching a club such as Sunderland. He seems to have a very strong personality and as we all know, that’s a valuable commodity for a Sunderland boss. I’m sure others will have their own views on it, but for me, Cooper could be the man we need to drive the club forward again, following the challenges of 2023/2024.

Dear Roker Report,

Luke O’Nien is back, and after Friday’s game, anyone who objects to him playing anywhere other than in central defence is probably a Mag in disguise.

He marshaled and organised the back four, as well as whoever was playing as the sitter at the time- either Dan Neil or Pierre Ekwah.

He has that ability to step into midfield, to run with the ball, sit back when needed and most importantly of all, make a ball-winning tackle. As a result, Dan Ballard only had to focus on his simple task of being first to the balls into the box whenever they came.

The only minor issue I had with our defence was Callum Styles.

He looks like a class player with his first touch and willingness to get forward but he’s simply not a natural left back, and he was caught cold three or four times in the first half, one of which resulted in a booking.

Elsewhere, Neil, Ekwah and Adil Aouchiche all performed admirably in midfield.

Neil’s a Premier League quality player, Ekwah looks rejuvenated, and Aouchiche just seems to pop everywhere, always wanting to be on the ball and support the wide players- a bit like Amad last season.

The international break seems to have done Neil and Ekwah the world of good because they were at it from the first whistle, hassling and harrying for balls and also pushing on to support Jobe when needed.

Based on that performance, Jobe could honestly be a number nine, as his finish from Aouchiche’s assist was textbook and the run he made off the back of their defender showed natural instinct.

Finally, a bit of praise for Hemir and Bradley Dack, as when they came on, they got stuck straight in and looked to either get on the scoresheet or play a part in our next goal.

Hemir was unlucky not to score but his instinct to pounce on the loose ball, drive at the defence and have a shot was promising. Dack also looked lively, which could also be a result of him lopping off his hair and making him more streamlined!

Onto Blackburn!

Calum Mills