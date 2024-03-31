Share All sharing options for: Sunderland’s Losing Streaks, Part Three: From McMenemy to McCarthy

1985/1986: McMenemy’s magic touch deserts him

In the context of this article, this particular campaign is an oddity, because we weren’t relegated, but it was only because there were four teams decidedly worse than us that we finished in eighteenth place in Division Two.

Our relegation from the First Division the previous season, despite a Wembley appearance in the League Cup final, led to Len Ashurst’s sacking and the ‘marquee’ appointment of Lawrie McMenemy by chairman Tom Cowie.

The excitement and hope generated by his appointment was astounding. He seemed a great fit for our club and he quickly set about putting his stamp on the team.

Following the formula he’d used at Southampton, he bought some very experienced players including Frank Gray, Dave Swindlehurst, Eric Gates, and Seamus McDonagh.

Shortly after the start of the season, he added goalkeeper Bob Bolder, and international full backs Alan Kennedy and George Burley, for a total outlay of £685,000.

It appeared to be a remarkable piece of transfer business for seven very experienced players, but some lucrative contracts (including McMenemy’s) were attracting these players and it would come back to impact our finances when things turned sour!

McMenemy also retained experienced players Gary Bennett, Shaun Elliott, Gordon Chisholm, Ruben Agboola, Ian Wallace, David Hodgson, Clive Walker, Peter Daniel, Howard Gayle, and crucially Mark Proctor from the previous season’s squad.

Added to the mix were much sought-after youngsters Nick Pickering and Barry Venison, who had well over a season of playing experience, whilst Gordon Armstrong, Paul Lemon and Brian Atkinson had all gotten some game time the previous season and must’ve been hoping to kick on during 1985/1986.

On paper, it looked like a very strong and largely experienced squad that under the wise guidance of ‘Big Lawrie’ would take us straight back up again.

However, what ensued was beyond imagination- as in your worst imagination!

We started the season with a seven game winless run that included five straight defeats. Unable to put a winning run together at any stage during the whole campaign, we suffered three straight losses and a draw in mid-season, and quickly followed this up with a nine-game winless run.

Given the hype and hope that had preceded the season, it was a really painful come down!

It struck me midway through the season that the experienced players on the pitch- with a couple of exceptions- simply looked old rather than experienced as the opposition appeared to up their game and swarm all over us.

It was a season of much head shaking and consternation for the fans and Clive Walker and Peter Daniel were subsequently offloaded to QPR and Lincoln City respectively, in order to ease the salary burden.

Mark Proctor was missing with injury for a good part of the season and only played nineteen league games toward the end of the campaign, never quite recapturing his best form or finding his place in the team despite a good uplift on his contract.

Forwards Swindlehurst, Hodgson and Wallace failed to hit any consistent levels and scored only nine league goals between them, and Eric Gates was our top scorer with nine league goals.

McMenemy appeared unsure about his best team and how to arrest the run of bad results. We lost eighteen games and drew eleven that season, playing some really awful football at times!

All of this was set against the backdrop of an increasingly fractious boardroom, with Barry Batey and Tom Cowie locked in a damaging and distracting power struggle.

By way of an apology, McMenemy infamously waved a white handkerchief to the crowd during the final game of this season (not as an act of surrender, as I and many in the crowd thought that day).

Despite signs that the balance of the squad wasn’t right, McMenemy was guilty of not doing anything effective to reverse our form, and as a result of our performances during the 1986/1987 season, we’d drop down the third division for the very first time in our history, courtesy of the newly instituted playoffs.

McMenemy was long gone by this point, having done a moonlit flit after another defeat and listless performance against Sheffield United at Roker Park.

During the two seasons that McMenemy was largely responsible for, we won twenty one games, drew twenty three, lost thirty nine and played some fairly rank football.

The development of our young players was severely impacted during this time, with the emphasis largely on experience.

The balance and stamina for the battle in the squad assembled never looked right and the leadership off the pitch failed spectacularly. Financially, it was a disaster as attendances tailed off and comparatively lucrative contracts were being handed to ‘Big Lawrie’ and his ‘experienced’ purchases and retained players.

2005/2006: Financial instability and more poor signings

This particular campaign made the record books for all the wrong reasons!

Our final points tally of fifteen was the all-time lowest in Premier League history, as we surpassed the previous record of nineteen points from the 2002/2003 season, which was also held by us. Derby County surpassed this dubious record in 2007/2008, picking up a mere eleven points.

The record shows that we won three games, drew six and lost twenty nine as we dropped out of the top flight, fifteen points behind nineteenth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

We suffered a seven-game winless run right at the start of the season, which included six straight losses, and this was quickly followed by a fourteen-game winless run that included nine consecutive losses.

During the latter stages of the campaign, we sustained another fourteen-game winless run that included six straight losses as well as a 4-1 thrashing on our patch by Newcastle. It really was a season to test the fans resilience and stamina!

That said, we finished the season with an average attendance of just under 34,000 for the season, despite winning only one game at home all season, against Fulham.

Mick McCarthy had initially been appointed in mid-March of the 2002/2003 season, succeeding Howard Wilkinson.

There wasn’t a lot McCarthy could’ve done to prevent our eventual relegation, as we were firmly ensconced at the bottom of the table and in the middle of a twenty-game winless run, so his appointment was surely made with an eye on the future.

McCarthy shook up the squad during the summer of 2003, selling some of our ‘star’ players and bringing in some less glamorous but experienced players for the battle to get out of the Championship.

Some of these players were in his mould, such as Gary Breen, Darren Byfield and Jeff Whitley, and after falling short in the 2003/2004 playoffs, we swept to promotion in 2004/2005, with the addition of ‘scrappers’ such as Danny Collins, Dean Whitehead, and Steven Caldwell.

McCarthy added to the squad for the 2005/2006 Premier League campaign, paying £1.8 million for Jon Stead and £1.1 million for Andy Gray from Sheffield United.

He also spent £1.25 million on goalkeeper Kelvin Davis from Ipswich; the experienced Alan Stubbs was signed from Everton, midfielder Tommy Miller arrived from Ipswich, and McCarthy also signed a relatively unknown Nyron Nosworthy from Gillingham, who would very quickly establish himself as a fan favourite.

Highly regarded young forward Anthony Le Tallec was also signed on a season-long loan from Liverpool, and experienced defensive midfielder Christian Bassila arrived from Strasbourg.

We appeared to have assembled a squad with a good degree of experience, grit, and cover in all positions, but what ensued was something of a shock, as we dropped to the bottom of the league after two games and apart from a four-game spell after a win at Middlesborough, we remained at the foot of the table for the rest of the season.

Looking back on this season, our squad simply wasn’t good enough.

The crowd could see the effort and fight from the core of the team, comprised of Collins, Nosworthy, Breen, Caldwell, and captain Whitehead, and responded to this despite the winless runs. As it happened, sixteen of our losses were by one goal only!

Goals were scarce, as Stead and Gray scored one goal each, whereas Le Tallec, Miller, Lawrence and Whitehead were our joint top scorers on three goals each for the season.

On the other hand, some of the players brought in didn’t appear up for the fight.

Stubbs was a major disappointment, playing only eight games before returning to Everton. Bassila looked well off the pace and played only twelve games; Le Tallec never looked comfortable in the heat of the dogfight and Stead and Gray were underwhelming.

So, what can we learn from these two disastrous seasons?

• Experience doesn’t always equate to performance, especially if it’s not the right character.

• Every team needs a source of goals and a back up plan if this source is unavailable.

• Forward planning is essential. Build the team and then improve it!

• Don’t ignore the development of younger players coming through. Build a pathway to the first team and a plan that develops the young player, and that doesn’t ruin him.

• The value of a settled, focused boardroom can’t be understated.

• Contracts need to be fair to the player and club, and must consider mid and long-term factors. We need to work imaginatively within our means to ensure the sustainability and development of the club.

• Never underestimate the power of the home crowd to lift the team. When you get this crowd onside and keep them onside, great things are possible together.

I chose six disastrous seasons from my first (1965/1966) to the present day in order to match the six-game run of consecutive defeats we’d endured this season. I considered including the 2002/2003 campaign but settled for giving it a mention.

It has to be noted that a disastrous season doesn’t usually occur as a single entity, as some of the variables can be traced to previous seasons, and our run in the Premier League between 2007/2008 and 2016/2017 is a good example.

When you factor in the expensive and disruptive managerial merry-go-round, players coming and going with seemingly little thought given to the future of the club, and the lack of any real plan for the development of our younger players, it’s probably little wonder that the 2016/2017 season, and all that came afterwards transpired.

I think we can probably agree that we’ve endured worse runs and seen poorer football than that which we’re currently experiencing, and with our recent hard-fought draw against QPR and victory at Cardiff City ending the run of defeats, we can hopefully look forward to better times.

Cheer up- things can always get worse!