Lasses Preview: Will the Hornets sting Sunderland’s promotion chances?

Sunderland are on the road today as we visit Vicarage Road to take on bottom-of-the-table Watford. The Hornets were promoted last season but have been unable to make an impact in the Championship, with just three wins in eighteen games and thirty six goals conceded in that time.

The Lasses have just three more games left in order to win the title, with three wins needed to be certain of finishing on top.

The match will kick off at 2:00pm and isn’t being broadcast, with Charlton versus Birmingham taking the FA Player slot instead.

During the reverse fixture in October, the Lasses won 2-1 with goals from Tash Fenton and Mary McAteer, both of whom are currently in fine form, with McAteer winning the Championship’s ‘player of the week’ after her brace against Durham last Sunday.

Watford are on a run of three straight losses, with their last win coming against Birmingham City. That was also their most recent home game and with the team in desperate need of points and some tough opponents to come during their final fixtures, expect them to be fierce.

The Lasses have conceded seven goals in their last four games and although they’ve only lost one of them, Watford striker Carly Johns will be eyeing up our backline for any gaps she can exploit. Johns has scored seven goals and has two assists in the league so far this season.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are playing some excellent football despite a dip in the quality of our defending.

Our goal output has increased significantly compared to earlier in the campaign, with Emily Scarr and McAteer both a posing a real threat whenever they get the ball. If you haven’t seen them already, check out the highlights of our last game to see both players at their best.

Mollie Rouse didn’t feature against Durham after a suspected training injury kept her out of action, but all other players are expected to be match fit and prepared to give their all.

During her press conference, Mel Reay mentioned that the team are aiming for top of the table and that they’re focused on football, with preparations for next season being above her, regarding WSL standards.

Meanwhile, Durham host Palace and Charlton play Birmingham, and with the Eagles having put nine past Durham in their previous match, I don’t have high hopes of points being dropped there, whereas a draw between Charlton and Birmingham would be ideal.

The travelling fans have made their way down to cheer for the Lasses, with our ever-growing flag display on tour too.

Haway the Lasses!