One goal, a brilliant performance, and two fingers to the critics from Jobe

If Jobe Bellingham’s heartfelt if unnecessary Instagram apology following a mixed day at the office against Southampton was indicative of a young footballer who was desperate to impress and willing to front up and accept the criticism even if it wasn’t warranted, his appearance in front of the camera following our impressive victory over Cardiff City on Good Friday was the polar opposite, and in the best possible way.

After a ninety minute performance that stood out as much for its relentless work rate as it did for its effectiveness as part of a reshuffled Sunderland attack, the youngster couldn’t have been any clearer about his role within the team and his willingness to adapt where necessary.

I’m not arsed where I play, as long as it’s in red and white.

As far as potential Sunderland ‘quotes of the season’ go, this was a surefire contender for the most effective and cutting yet.

Following the troubling nature of a young player feeling the need to apologise to the supporters for, well…nothing, post-Saints, this was the mark of a footballer who’s mature beyond his years, who sees and understands the scale of the opportunity he’s been presented with at the Stadium of Light, and who wants to make the absolute most of it.

At times this season, I’ve almost felt the need to start a twice-monthly column titled ‘In Defence of Jobe’, such has been the level of scrutiny and often unfair criticism the former Birmingham prodigy has been subjected to.

After all, can you name any Sunderland first team regular who hasn’t experienced mixed fortunes this season? The majority of our squad has gone through ups and downs, and much like Jobe, they’ve simply got their heads down, worked hard, and done everything within their power to put things right.

Arriving on Wearside as the younger brother of the world’s most talked-about player was always going to bring a certain level of intrigue, but the one person who’s handled it better than anyone is Jobe himself, and that’s to his credit.

After all, judging by how well Jude seems to have taken to life at Real Madrid, quiet confidence seems to be a Bellingham family trait, and it’s extremely endearing.

To hear him speak is to listen to a footballer who couldn’t be clearer about how he sees himself and what he wants to achieve in the game. His post-Cardiff interview also revealed another characteristic: that of a player who’s utterly selfless and willing to embrace roles that aren’t necessarily familiar in order to help the team.

It’s an inescapable truth that he’s certainly been overplayed at times this season, and I couldn’t help but smile wryly when Mike Dodds mentioned that the international break had been to Jobe’s benefit, such was the amount of football he’d played recently, but against the Bluebirds, he made his point and then some.

It wasn’t merely the well-taken nature of his goal- some sharp movement inside the penalty area to meet Adil Aouchiche’s cross- that caught the eye, it was the sheer desire he demonstrated after being tasked with leading Sunderland’s line in south Wales.

Unlike Mason Burstow and Hemir, whose lack of dynamism makes it easy for opposition defenders to shackle them, Jobe was everywhere on Friday, constantly stretching the home defence with his movement, and even though the penalty he won was borderline to say the least, the fact he got himself into such a dangerous position spoke volumes.

Jobe’s numbers this season, comprised of seven goals and one assist, are impressive, and given that Sunderland’s attack as whole- propelled by the brilliant Chris Rigg and Aouchiche- looked far more lively against Cardiff, it was a blessed relief to see that the lethargy of recent performances under Dodds was replaced by something altogether more purposeful.

Given that he often comes over as being wise beyond his tender years, you get a sense that the glare of the spotlight is something that Jobe simply takes in his stride, and during a season that’s not exactly gone to plan for anyone associated with the club, he sometimes seems to have become the symbol of our struggles on the pitch.

To my mind, that’s been grossly unfair to him, and his display against Cardiff couldn’t have been any more emphatic.

No Instagram apologies were forthcoming this time, and he would’ve hopefully made the trip back to the North East feeling thoroughly satisfied with a superb afternoon’s work.