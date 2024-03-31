On This Day (31 March 1979) Elliott’s men make it a hat trick of 1-0 wins!

With former England international and Roker Park favourite Billy Elliott handling first team affairs, the Lads were pushing hard as the 1978/1979 campaign entered the home straight come the end of March.

Narrow wins over Leyton Orient and then at Stoke City in midweek had got Sunderland back on track after we suffered a defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls Crystal Palace, and with Luton Town next up, the fans were keen to see whether their heroes really did have the stomach for a late charge.

The answer reached, following an anxious affair against the Hatters, was an emphatic ‘yes’.

Having worked hard to squeeze past our last two opponents, we had to show our mettle in another closely fought encounter that at times was more of a scrap than a football match, and whilst the Lads did enough to come away with a thoroughly deserved victory, it came at a cost, with Joe Bolton facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an early injury.

The popular full back was due to get married during the coming week, but a groin strain suffered when he made a block tackle on Bob Hatton meant an early end to his afternoon. It wasn’t ideal, given that another terrace idol in Gary Rowell had already been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament problem.

These absences would stretch Sunderland’s resources in the coming weeks, with Wilf Rostron dropping back to plug the gap for the time being, amid the enforced reshuffle.

Forward Alan Brown looked dangerous in the minutes following his introduction. He came close to scoring having bullied his way into the penalty area before having another attempt cleared off the line.

Visiting goalkeeper Jake Findlay then required treatment after diving bravely at Brown’s feet with half an hour gone, but once that incident had been dealt with, the chances seemed to dry up for the Lads.

Luton got to grips with the new look formation and the hosts began to appear lacklustre for periods. A further change was therefore needed and once again, Rostron was central to the plans.

The local lad had moved away from the area to begin his professional career at Arsenal before returning to his hometown in 1977.

Used in a variety of positions following his return to Wearside, Rostron was moved further upfield in the latter stages of the match and the switch paid off when he arrived in the right place at the right time with little over twenty minutes remaining.

He was already a step ahead of Bolton having celebrated his first wedding anniversary the day before, and with Mrs Rostron watching from the stands, he popped up in the six yard box to fire the ball home after Gordon Chisholm’s knockdown from a Mick Buckley cross.

The goal was given a fantastic reception and it put the Rokerites on course for a third consecutive 1-0 success, but it went down to the wire, with Barry Siddall having to smother brilliantly in the eighty seventh minute, when Steve Taylor broke away.

It emerged afterwards that it was Mick Docherty who’d initiated the further adjustment to Rostron’s role, with Elliott confirming he’d given his skipper the freedom to tweak things on the field where necessary.

The captain’s tactical awareness pleased him, and no doubt so did the fight shown from his side during a tough shift. Hardly a shrinking violet himself during his own playing days, it was encouraging to watch the team dig deep and face things head on.

A sixth clean sheet in seven games was another big plus, with Jeff Clarke magnificent in defence and home debutant Steve Whitworth also looking very effective.

There had been an earlier scare when Ricky Hill put a diving header into the net but with the effort deemed offside, our defence held firm. That solidity was going to be tested with Bolton out, but in the meantime, the Lads could be content with the fact that victory coupled with results elsewhere had put them into the automatic promotion spots.

This had come about despite an indifferent start under previous boss Jimmy Adamson and his assistant Dave Merrington, plus a slow spell at the beginning of Elliott’s tenure, and although it remained to be seen whether Sunderland had enough momentum to go up, they were certainly in the mix.