Sunderland Greats: Bobby Gurney

The son of a Silksworth miner, Robert Gurney was born on 13 October 1907.

He began his football career as an amateur for Bishop Auckland until he was spotted by Charlie Buchan and snapped up by Sunderland for £10 in 1925.

Making his debut as an eighteen-year-old against West Ham in 1926, he only took nineteen minutes to score his first goal and went on to make a total of six appearances, scoring four times before the end of the season.

He followed that up by becoming a regular in the first team during the following season, before a broken leg kept him out of the picture for a year.

When he returned in March 1928, he hit a hat trick during his first match against Arsenal, but failed to add any more goals before the end of the season as he eased his way back to full match fitness.

During the early years of his Sunderland career, there were few signs that Bobby was going to evolve into the prolific goalscorer he’d later become.

In one particular match report from this period, the reporter comments on what he saw as the unfair criticism that Gurney was receiving from the Roker Park crowd, and pointed out that he was returning from a long spell on the sidelines with a broken leg, and therefore it was understandable that he might shy out of a challenge.

For all the recent discussion about showing patience with our young players at the Stadium of Light, it’s wondrous to read that almost a century ago, our grandparents, great grandparents and great-great-grandparents who stood inside Roker Park were giving grief to a young player returning from a broken leg because he may not have fancied going all in on a fifty fifty ball!

Also, then-manager Johnny Cochrane didn’t seem to be convinced by him at this point either, and regularly brought other players into the club to try and replace him. With that in mind, as well as the stick he received from the crowd, you wonder if young Bobby was feeling the love at this stage of his career.

However, during the following season, he started to get it together.

Seventeen goals in twenty five games in 1929/1930, and thirty three in all competitions during 1930/1931. Bobby Gurney was off and firing on all cylinders.

A centre forward with pace, he was good at receiving the ball and laying it off, along with a natural tendency to ‘wander’ across the forward line. This also meant that at times he would play in different positions across the front line, but was at his most effective as a centre forward.

Teammates such as Raich Carter and Jimmy Connor praised how he could create space for them to operate effectively, and how well he could read the game- the sign of an intelligent player.

Gurney scored a minimum of twenty goals during every season from 1933/1934 until 1936/1937 and hit thirty goals in two of those seasons as we finished runners up in 1935 before lifting the league title in 1936.

The following season, he scored the crucial equaliser in the FA Cup final against Preston as we won 3-1 to lift the trophy for the first time in our history.

He also scored four goals in a match on two occasions and then scored five in a 7-4 win against Bolton.

In a team of giants, Gurney stood as an equal alongside Raich Carter, and almost ninety years later, he’s still our record goalscorer. Indeed, you can only wonder what he would’ve been worth in today's market, if only we had him in our team now!

Four minutes into an FA Cup tie at Blackburn in 1939, he broke his leg but he actually returned to the field until half time, when it became clear he couldn’t continue.

This turned out to be his final competitive game for Sunderland, his only professional club apart from a few wartime friendly appearances. He finished his career having played 390 games and scored 228 goals in all competitions, with 205 of them in the top flight.

When he returned to Sunderland from the Blackburn game during which he’d broken his leg, there was a crowd of Sunderland fans waiting to greet him. The same crowd which had gave him grief as a young player had been won over and had grown to appreciate just what a great player he was.

When we think of the great Sunderland team of the 1930’s, everyone thinks of Raich Carter, but it’s likely that the second name everyone thinks of is Bobby Gurney. Like Carter, he’s memorialised in a mural, painted by Frank Styles, in his birthplace of Silksworth.

He died in 1994, aged eighty six.