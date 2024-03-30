Talking Points: First away win of 2024 brings a sudden shift in mood

Out of the blue

Where did that come from?!

Going into the game it felt as if Sunderland were going to struggle to get a decent result, but they tossed the form book out and turned the clock back to when they were at their most potent under Tony Mowbray.

Recent results for both sides have seen the Bluebirds overtake the Lads in the midtable Championship spots but there seemed to be a difference in class in Wales on Good Friday with only one team ever feeling likely to win.

There have been points during the rut where supporters were left wondering when the next three points would be picked up, but this was the best showing in a long while – and was very reminiscent of how they looked when things clicked last season.

Spot of bother for the hosts

Not for the first time this week the home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium were left rueing penalty heartache, after Sunderland took the lead through a debated decision from the officials.

Although not the worst foul ever a spot kick seemed like the right call, coming about after the team had applied pressure high up the pitch and forced an error.

This was a tactic Mike Dodds’ team employed several times afterwards too, and being on the front foot suits the players right now.

AA to the rescue

Few would have had Adil Aouchiche down as a penalty taker but he put away the opener with a superb strike. It wasn’t his only contribution either, as in addition to crossing for the second he always went looking for the ball and regularly found pockets of space.

It is important to have midfielders that are comfortable in possession and have the technique, and with Jobe working hard to provide a bit of a focal point up top it would be nice to think the pair will continue to feature in the same positions between now and the end of the campaign.

That second came from them working well together and saw Jobe reading the eye of a needle set up, so if they can continue to link like that and give the rest of the attack something to work off the whole side will benefit.

1 to 11, plus the other 9 (and a few more on top of that)

This is my favourite type of display from Sunderland, where everybody involved had a part to play. Some members of the team undoubtedly stood out, but even the quieter ones went about their roles smartly and put plenty of graft in.

Seeing one or two faces back on the bench was pleasing as well, particularly with a long journey back and a quick turnaround ahead of Easter Monday on the agenda.

Credit must go to Dodds and co too – it cannot have been easy these last few weeks to keep the mood up but they put out a side that looked confident and tactically switched on.

Things always seem better after a win, but the performance backed it up and was a nice reminder that the squad isn’t a write off.

Away off target

Given the troubles in front of goal of late and some of the dismal showings on the road, it seems a little greedy to be asking for more yet the fact remains that some better finishing and decision making could have easily seen an even more comfortable margin of victory.

The defence cruised through the game, keeping Cardiff at arm’s length mainly, the midfield combined brilliantly to help dominate, and going forward the side had purpose, so a touch more composure was all that was stopping this becoming a rout.

Scoring first proved to be a major boost and allowed a bit of belief to return, and when your only slight criticism is that Sunderland should have perhaps scored more you know you’ve had a canny afternoon.

Slip and slide

SAFC dealt with the wet conditions well, but once the game was over as a contest Erol Bulut’s outfit let themselves down a little, using the slippery surface as a bit of an excuse maybe for one or two poor challenges.

The Lads stood up to that aspect of the match to be fair and showed plenty of unity; the recent international break was sorely needed evidently and could have given space for a reset, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a couple of knocks and strains picked up as a consequence.

Back on track?

Another Easter weekend trip to Cardiff is now out of the way, and like last season this victory will hopefully be a springboard for better things in the following weeks.

All it takes is a decent performance after all and suddenly everything looks better again – we should know by now not to count our chickens, but the Blackburn Rovers fixture now seems a whole lot more appealing. Roll on Monday!