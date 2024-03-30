Matchday Musings: Sunderland clip the Bluebirds’ wings with lively display!

Where did it come from? God knows.

Was it a surprise? Yes.

Was it a potentially pivotal performance and result as we aim to end what’s been a fairly wretched 2023/2024 campaign on a relatively positive note? Let’s hope so.

As Sunderland embarked on the long trip back to the North East after a 0-2 away victory over Cardiff City that was as unexpected in its nature as it was refreshing, the pre-international break snooze fest with QPR felt like a game that had been played by another team, so stark was the contrast between that display and this one, but who’s complaining?

This was a crucial victory for the Lads and Mike Dodds, and with home games against Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City to come, victory in a game that could’ve easily descended into the kind of tussle in which we often struggle was more than welcome as the players delivered on what could’ve been another chastening day at the office.

Ahead of kick off, the notable inclusions of the fearless and mercurially talented duo of Chris Rigg and Adil Aouchiche, along with the decision to deploy Jobe as makeshift centre forward, hinted a change in mindset from Dodds and the coaches.

This team wasn’t constructed with the aim of containing opponents and nicking games by the odd goal, and after some bruising results and equally dismal performances in recent weeks, perhaps the mindset with eight games to go will shift to one based around a greater level of attacking intent.

Personally, I would’ve been happy with a point from this game, because it felt like a very tricky Good Friday assignment, but a performance that harked back to the days when we played without fear and backed ourselves to deliver was a pleasant surprise, and the 2-0 victory didn’t flatter us.

Sunderland’s goals, both of which were scored early in the first half, gave us some crucial breathing space and even though the award of a penalty, duly converted by Aouchiche, felt slightly dubious, it also felt like retribution of sorts after the litany of dreadful officiating decisions we’ve endured this season.

Our second goal, meanwhile, was extremely well worked as a cross from Aouchiche was slammed home from close range by a visibly fired-up Jobe, whose movement at the key moment was pin sharp, one of many impressive facets of a superb display.

The former Birmingham youngster was a major threat all day, and in addition to how well he led the line, he wasn’t shy about dropping deeper and doing his fair share of the dirty work. Quite how that reflects on our other options at centre forward is a discussion for another day, but this was a statement performance from Bellingham, and every plaudit he earned was well deserved.

As Rigg and Aouchiche played their natural game to superb effect in the Welsh capital, Sunderland’s midfield was much improved on Friday, with Pierre Ekwah looking as though his confidence is heading in the right direction, and the brilliant Dan Neil controlling things with his usual amount of style and composure.

Even some wayward shooting couldn’t take the shine off a seriously impressive performance from the homegrown prodigy, and I’m hoping and praying (perhaps forlornly) that we can retain his services for one more season before he eventually moves on to pastures new.

At the back, it would be remiss to overlook the influence of Luke O’Nien, who returned to the team following his suspension and was instrumental in rallying his teammates and ensuring that our defence- so often fragile and prone to game-changing lapses- wasn’t breached by the hosts.

Simply put, O’Nien was a rock alongside Dan Ballard; he did what he always does with exceptional efficiency, and whatever people might say to oppose it, he’s now firmly established as a centre back and he’ll be desperate to finish the season as strongly as possible.

Overall? A more than satisfactory day at the office, and given the events of the past week and the disclosures from the recent fans’ meeting, this victory was just the tonic to calm everything down and ensure that we’ll descend on the Stadium of Light in good spirits come Monday.

‘Doddsball’ as a whole might still be an awkward template for these lads to follow, but this game was proof that when we play as we can, Sunderland of 2024 can excite and deliver when it matters.