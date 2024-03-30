On This Day (30 March 1959): Leyton Orient thrash Sunderland 6-0!

After being relegated to the second division, there was a significant amount of questions surrounding Sunderland going into the 1958/1959 season.

Alan Brown had decided to invest in youth, with young players getting the opportunity to play, and this decision saw debuts given to Clive Bircham, Jim McNab, Len Ashurst, Cec Irwin, Tom Robson and Colin Nelson, with money only being spent on three players in Peter Wakeham, Ernie Taylor and John Fraser.

The early stages of the campaign were a fierce struggle for Brown and his players, and our away form was a real concern, with twenty goals conceded in our first four games.

At home, our form was slightly better with three wins in the first six, ensuring that the team were reasonably well-positioned.

By November, our form began to turn and it helped us to escape the dreaded relegation zone, although personal issues between Don Revie and Brown saw Revie play his last game for the club in November.

Despite mid-table form and the threat of relegation easing, there were far too many chastening experiences for the team this season, and on this day in 1959, we suffered one of our biggest defeats, losing 6-0 away to fellow strugglers Leyton Orient.

Despite our struggles, we actually went into the game in half decent form after a fruitful February, but this display was embarrassing, with the Daily Herald lambasting our performance and stating that we were ‘pathetic’ and ‘lacked bite’.

The defeat was made even worse as former Birmingham City player Eddy Brown came back to haunt Sunderland by scoring four goals. Three years previously, Brown had scored a brace against us in the FA Cup semi-final when he was at Birmingham.

For the game itself, reports stated that Orient turned in their best performance of the season, and it was suggested this was the worst they’d seen Sunderland play.

Wingers Phil White and Joe Ellwood were also in great form, pinpointing their cross each time. I’ve never seen Orient play such brilliant football, and nor have I seen such a poor Sunderland side.

By the hour mark, we were 5-0 down.

Indeed, it was reported that the score could’ve been double this had it not been for the desperate contributions of Charlie Hurley, and particular criticism was given to Stan Anderson and Reg Pearce, who reportedly ‘lacked bite’.

If it hadn’t been for Charlie Hurley, they would’ve lost by an even greater margin. Though at times Hurley was nearly driven crazy through a lack of support, he never gave up trying. That’s more than I can say for the rest.

This chastening defeat summarised the inconsistency Sunderland during 1958/1959, as we were truly the epitome of ‘Jekyll and Hyde’.

After this result, the team appeared to shut up shop, picking up an away win at Barnsley followed by two draws, and we eventually finished the season in fourteenth place.