What were the positives and negatives (if any) from Sunderland’s victory over Cardiff?

Share All sharing options for: What were the positives and negatives (if any) from Sunderland’s victory over Cardiff?

Anthony Gair says…

What a difference a week off makes

The lads started as they meant to go on yesterday, with controlled passing, swift movement and all of the off-the-ball stuff being done well.

It was like watching a different side to the team who couldn’t attack against QPR and although I’d love to say it was a Mike Dodds tactical masterclass, I reckon it was more to do with the rest and the fitness of the young lads we have.

Thoroughly enjoyable.

A confidence-boosting win

Thank God for that, as the win gave this young team the kick up the backside it needed.

It’s common knowledge that a young side thrives on confidence and I think all of the players can improve whilst confidence is high.

Sunderland show their attacking prowess

It wasn’t the masterclass against Reading when we scored the greatest goal the world has ever seen, and it wasn’t the tactical success of the game against Leeds, but we’re passing the ball again- smoothly, carefully, AND FORWARDS!

It’s amazing when we do!

Dack attack

He was on the bench and looked like he couldn’t be bothered. He got ready to come on and couldn’t be bothered. He came on and he couldn’t be bothered. He’s a dreadful version of Chris Maguire.

Yeah, I went there, so come at me!

Kelvin Beattie says…

Jobe does the job!

What a performance from Jobe.

He showed constant movement and great ball retention, especially with a defender at his back. He worked hard all game and got a little bit of luck with the penalty, but thoroughly deserved his goal.

It was great to see him so involved in the ‘tika-taka’ play, especially during the second half.

No ‘I’ in team

This was a really solid team performance, during which we had to withstand a difficult first ten minutes, and credit has to go to the defence for ninety minutes of graft.

Dan Ballard and Trai Hume followed up their excellent international performances in midweek, while Luke O’Nien delivered a captain’s performance and made a number of good runs out of defence with the ball.

Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah were both right on it, and Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba both did some good things as well. Elsewhere, Chris Rigg never stopped running and really punched above his weight in the tackle.

The substitutions were well made and didn’t weaken a good all round team performance.

One or two chances missed

0-2 could easily have been 0-4 or 0-5, had we taken our good chances.

On another day, these misses could’ve been crucial but we can’t be too critical on this occasion.

Anglo-Welsh relations not enhanced?

The Sunderland support was magnificent from the start and I hope they enjoyed the rest of their day and got home safely.

I think we can live without the national anthem being hurled at our Celtic cousins and the inevitable booing in response, but what a vocal performance from our away fans, so well done lads and lasses!

Malc Dugdale says…

A Bellingham masterclass

Jobe was immense and for an eighteen year-old to dominate a game like that was a joy to behold.

He isn’t even a striker and he was still way too good for those around him. This has to be seen as a clear sign of his talent and I dread to think what he could do in the future.

He tormented the Cardiff defence all day and got our second goal before stepping back into midfield towards the end and bossing the middle of the park just as well.

One of the best Sunderland performances I’ve seen in many years. Well done kid. Hope your brother was watching that!

Sunderland’s confidence returns

While I’ve seen penalties like that both given and not, the injection of confidence that the expertly dispatched spot kick by Adil Aouchiche gave the team was great to see.

To a man, the Lads grafted hard. They disrupted and spoiled Cardiff and should really have had three or four.

Cardiff were awful and 0-2 flattered them, but the boost that win and performance will give us is worth more than the three points for me.

It should’ve been more!

Cardiff were crap, and we really should’ve had a few more goals.

The fact we created so many opportunities is great, but gilt-edged chances for Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Abdoullah Ba and Hemir to name a few could’ve made this a huge win.

Hopefully they’ll keep their heads up on the back of this game and the others can start to score more during the upcoming home games.

Some silly mistakes

There were a couple of silly errors where we almost let Cardiff in, and on another day we might’ve conceded and given the hosts a shaft of light to lift them.

I’m struggling for a second negative as yesterday was chalk and cheese compared to our recent performances, and I’m sure the defence will grow from this clean sheet, especially with Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien back together, which was fantastic and bodes well for the rest of the season.