Talking Points: Grim times in Norfolk as away struggles continue

To the shores of Sicily

It doesn’t matter what type of form Sunderland AFC are in, you can bet that when they go on the road the team will be backed in huge numbers. Even for a Saturday afternoon trip getting to Norwich can be difficult, and yet the away section at Carrow Road was packed out and in good voice as always. Tickets for away games are becoming increasingly hard to come however by as trips to watch the Lads remain popular despite recent results or the distances involved, and the situation is not helped by the imbalanced phase splits being allocated when they go on sale.

It seems as if the problem first cropped up ahead of the Hull City match on Boxing Day, when several loyal supporters missed out through poor communication and unnecessary changes to the process – it was a situation that got forgotten almost because other factors surrounding Tony Mowbray’s departure and the FA Cup arrangements took away the focus, but it remains the case for most away fixtures now that somebody with well over 20 Black Cat Points still has to enter into a lottery with folk that are yet to have done any miles.

No process is perfect, and in an ideal world all fans would be able to get their hands on tickets whether they have been able to travel to other grounds or not in the past, but it is a major issue right now for the hardcore members of the mobile red and white army and it is not helped by an iffy ticket server – concerns that the club need to revisit as soon as they can.

We’ve seen this before

Just like the ticket issues, there are concerns on the pitch that need addressing as soon as possible too – otherwise this current malaise could snowball into something even worse. Four defeats in a row and all to single goal margins, but what is most frustrating is that three of them could and should have very easily been avoided. Other than the Swansea City game where we were lucky not to go behind further it has been the same story each time; nothing games that are decided by sloppy goals being gifted to the opposition. Before Norwich City scored Sunderland looked set for a point, only for it to be thrown away in the blink of an eye. If you cannot win at least make sure you don’t lose is the old mantra, but these errors are becoming a regular occurrence.

And yet moments earlier…

Typical Sunderland – Josh Sargent’s goal came at the point where it was starting to look as if they could have scored at the other end instead. The wet conditions didn’t do either side any favours but it looked as if the Lads were starting to get a bit of momentum going having seen off the worst of the Norwich charge; there were a couple of bright moves and some half chances, and whilst the team is a long way away from its best right now that little spell had been encouraging at least.

Middlemen

I hate to say it, but there were some passengers in the side and some others that were well off the pace. Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil did well in the middle however, and it was good to see Chris Rigg being trusted to come on when the match was in the balance. Mike Dodds has already said that he thinks Rigg could be due a start soon, and this is something I’d be keen to see – the middle of the pitch is one of the few areas where we are still doing okay, but the whole team could do with the energy Rigg would bring.

Keep the red flag flying high

Sir Kier Starmer was at the game apparently – he wont have enjoyed seeing the reds losing this one I’m guessing. Stepping away from football though, it would be timely if his right wing counterparts could offer the city some positive news this week when the budget is announced; the team might be struggling but some support for the film studio proposals would be fully merited, and a welcome distraction from recent results.

What happens next?

The chances of an immediate bounce back feel rather slim when you look at the fixture list, but you never know with this club. Leicester City are in their own sluggish patch ahead of visiting the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, and whilst Sunderland have had an annoying habit over the years of letting off colour opposition have an easy ride this is perhaps the best time to be taking on the Foxes. Fingers crossed the Lads can cut out the errors, find a bit of rhythm and give it a good go…