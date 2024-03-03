It has been a tough few months for Sunderland AFC. The exciting, free-flowing football of last season hasn’t been there this season, and the slide to this, from where we were and where we rightly expected to be heading, has been excruciating to witness.

Should we be surprised at what we are currently seeing? Probably not if we think about the series of poor decisions made in the last nine months or so.

To understand where we are today, we need to go back to the aftermath of the defeat at Luton in last season’s playoffs. On that night, there were rumours of Tony Mowbray - who had managed last season’s young squad so brilliantly - being replaced. We don’t know the truth of what happened, but it was clear that Mowbray wasn’t a happy man.

Whether the club rowed back on a decision to replace Mowbray, again, we just don’t know. Whatever happened, the effect was that the relationship between the Head Coach and the club was diminished from that point onwards.

If there was a change of mind due to the public reaction to the rumor, then that was the first error. Mowbray never seemed to be the same man after that, and while hindsight is a wonderful thing, if that was their decision, then the club should have been brave and stuck to it. If they wanted a change, then preseason was the time – not twice during the season – as has happened.

When this ownership and football structure arrived, they came with a plan and implemented it. However, since we signed Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts in January 2022, the only player that we have signed over the age of 24 is Bradley Dack. This, despite moving up a level and through four transfer windows.

Now, you won’t get me criticising the club for signing young players. It is the right thing to do. However, the original version of this model was to look to add some experienced players, footballers whose careers had maybe stalled or fallen away but who still had the desire to play.

Think Alex Pritchard, think Corry Evans, think Danny Batth. Add raw, talented young players who may not be quite ready for the first teams in the Premier League but could quickly impact at our level, and there was a lovely balance to it. The economics and financial sustainability also worked.

The last four windows have seen the first part of that strategy put to one side. That was fine when times were good, when confidence was up, but what happens when things turn – as they always do in football.

Gradually and understandably, the experienced players left, or in Evans’s case, have been injured. When no upgrades arrived, who do these talented kids look to for support and guidance? Who is showing the example in training? Where is the glue to hold everything together? It just isn’t there.

When you look at our squad, there are around a dozen highly talented lads who are in the development stage of their careers. For varying reasons, the club has changed the Head Coach three times in the last 18 months. The consistency of approach, which is so important for those young lads, has been lost.

We shouldn’t underestimate the importance of all of this when looking at the confusion that has been in plain sight on the pitch over the last few months.

The decision-makers at the club have been ruthless in making changes to the Head Coach, always being led by the data. These decisions give the impression that the position of Head Coach is not seen by them as being the most important position in the club; it feels like the position is just that of another employee, everyone being replaceable. The assumption being that the model has primacy over the individual and everything continues on seamlessly. This just seems to be counterintuitive, and given the age profile of our squad, that does seem a little bizarre.

We have deservedly built a reputation for being a club that is a good home for young players to develop. That is to the club’s credit. We certainly give youth a chance. However, with so many young players in the squad, you have to question whether the current coaching set up is equipped to maximise the potential of the talent which we have.

All of the coaches have come from an Academy background; none have any significant experience of playing or coaching at the top level. No player or coach at the club has achieved promotion from this division to the one above, let alone have experience of being there. Nobody, therefore, knows what it takes to achieve that level of success.

The coaching team also feels thin in numbers when you consider the attention that the young lads require at this stage in their careers. If they are to develop, then coaching, development, and mentoring are key. Mike Dodds is an expert in the latter two roles; do we have enough technical coaches to meet the demands of the players?

When Mowbray was here, there was also Mark Venus, an experienced number 2. When they left, only Beale came in, and we promoted from within. The current structure all feels a bit light.

This needs to change in the summer. We clearly have some good coaches; we just need more of them and ensure that people are in the correct roles, in the positions in which their skill sets are strongest. You have to question whether this is currently the case.

It is not a controversial opinion to say that this season has been a mess. Too many changes in coaches, too many young players added who need time to develop, not enough experience in the squad and in the coaching staff. It has felt at times like we are watching a big experiment, a live game of Championship Manager.

What makes us think that our recruitment team knows more than the Academy staff and coaches at other clubs? What makes us think that our data is better than everyone else’s data? The data-driven model and the concentration of buying young players remain refreshing and right, but we need to remember what worked two years ago.

The evidence on recent recruitment is that the young players who we have recruited from elsewhere – for money – are no better than those who have come through our academy. Our best players are still the ones who were recruited when we were in League One. We haven’t adequately replaced Corry Evans and Ross Stewart – two key positions. Those facts are damning on the strategy of the last 12 months or so.

The model doesn’t need ripping up; it just needs to return to what it was, with some experience added, just flex it and improve it.

The next Head Coach also needs to be the man for the long term. A coach who we can have confidence in to take the club to the next level. If that means it costs, then the money must be found. Summer 2024 is crucial to our club, if we have more of the same recruitment of players and Head Coaches, then there is a huge risk that 2022/23 will be as good as it gets.

The hard truth for the owners is that for this club, for its history, its tradition, its sheer scale, that just isn’t enough.