2 Up, 2 Down: Were there any positives at all to take from Sunderland’s performance vs Norwich?

Gav says…

Our first half defensive performance

I’m scraping around for positives here, but our first half performance from a defensive perspective was good. We restricted Norwich to very little in the way of chances and the likes of Mundle and Ekwah worked hard to get back and win the ball, stopping crosses and opportunities from happening. If only we’d capitalised on that...

Rigg’s impact

Once again our youngest player came on the pitch as a sub and looked like he belonged. Are we going to give him a start at some point or are we just going to keep picking the same lads ahead of him that are no better? Hmm.

Dodds isn’t him

I like Mike Dodds... but as a coach, and I’m sure he’s a lovely bloke too. But, he’s not good enough to lead this team and he’s just repeating more of the same mistakes that the last bloke was making. I’m worried things could get worse from here with results and that he’s not adequately prepared to lead Sunderland through choppy waters.

Styles on the wing... really?

We’ve got Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba and Chris Rigg sat on the bench, yet Callum Styles was the man we thought should play right wing?! I have nowt against the lad but... nah. What the hell was that all about? Bless him, but he did nowt. Disaster.

Malc Dugdale says…

Romaine Mundle catches the eye

Mundle did well on Saturday, and when he was taken off I was a bit disappointed with Mike Dodds’ decision.

He didn’t manage to create loads of chances or to score himself, but he worked very hard and came close now and again, as well as tracking back way more than some of his teammates have done in the past.

He also didn’t lose his rag as he’s sometimes done in recent games, which was good to see. A decent prospect if he keeps that up.

The rot stopped…to a point

We might not have come away with anything but we were less of a pushover than we have been in recent times.

We matched Norwich during a poor first half and on another day we may have got a draw or a spawny win. Progress- not enough, but slight.

Also, if we’d had Josh Sargent, we would’ve won, but we didn’t and they did, which says a lot.

A clash of Styles

I’m not sure why Callum Styles started out wide for us, as we looked better off without him.

He showed a couple of flashes but with a striker on the park, we needed wide men to feed Hemir, and he did nothing to enable the young striker to be successful.

I’d like to see Abdoullah Ba back in the starting eleven, and to play as a wide man with a clear agenda, as Styles may develop well but he isn’t currently a winger who can help our cause.

Pointless selections

I’m struggling to understand why we picked Hemir but failed to play to his strengths.

Whenever we created half chances out wide, we simply weren’t good enough, with options to cross being ignored and the big man left wanting.

Trai Hume was poor at both ends and was one of the guilty parties.

He has credit in the bank as he’s been decent for some time but if even he’s not doing what we need, I have to wonder what’s going on in terms of tactics and instructions.

We need to sort it out and quickly, as without a few key players, our squad looks bottom half material if we’re lucky.

Phil West says…

Another tame performance

For too long, Sunderland have tried to play in a style that simply doesn’t suit the players we have, and this was another costly example.

This team wasn’t built to play football from Serie A in the 1990s; a style in which you keep it tight, attempt to nick a goal and see the game out. Instead, it was built to attack, to play with positivity and creativity, and to have a go at teams regardless of how much quality the opposition have in their ranks.

At Carrow Road, we barely fired a shot in anger against a decent if not exactly world-beating home side.

At best, you could describe the performance as ‘workmanlike’, which simply wasn’t enough. When you have a striker on the pitch, you have to play to his strengths by getting the ball wide, playing with pace and urgency, and actually trying to make things happen.

Instead, there was too much of a safety-first approach from the Lads on Saturday, and it sums up exactly where we are. The joy has been sapped from our style of play, and it’s been replaced by something that’s not only unattractive to watch, it’s also brutally ineffectual.

Jobe’s struggles laid bare

OK, it’s great that we’ve got the brother of the Real Madrid superstar at our club, and it’s also good fun to see Jude Bellingham popping down to Roker beach whenever he’s in town, but let’s be honest: Jobe is running on fumes and has been for some time.

His performance on Saturday wasn’t bad, but it was forgettable and he didn’t influence things to any great degree. That’s been the case for a while and how the management can’t see that he’s in need of a break is baffling.

During the 2021/2022 season, we pushed the likes of Callum Doyle and Dan Neil to the point of burnout, and it’s happening again with Jobe. We’ve got plenty of alternatives in that position, so why not make the decision and give him a chance to recharge his batteries?

Hemir’s return doesn’t bear fruit

The return of the Portuguese striker to the starting eleven was arguably the main pre-match talking point on Saturday, but it didn’t yield the goal we were all hoping for.

Hemir’s cause wasn’t helped by our apparent allergy to something called ‘crossing the ball’, a technique previously used with great success by Sunderland since our earliest days at Blue House Field, and the result was that the young frontman was left isolated and given no real opportunities to test the Norwich backline.

For what it’s worth, I really do think there’s a talented player in Hemir, but his first season in England has been very tough.

With any luck, we’ll persist with him for the upcoming games and maybe try to get the ball into areas where he can actually make a difference. God knows, we’ve got to try.

Another damaging loss ahead of two brutal-looking games

Recently, I’ve struck a decidedly negative tone when it comes to our immediate prospects, and after this defeat, I see no reason to change my stance.

Sunderland’s season is currently drifting disappointingly towards its conclusion, and with the visit of Leicester in midweek followed by a merry jaunt to the South Coast to face Russell Martin’s Southampton, the league table could look decidedly ugly by the time we kick off against QPR a week on Saturday.

We have to somehow emerge from the next two games without taking a real hammering in either of them, and try to regroup for what could be a high-stakes run of games during the remainder of the month. Let’s hope we can, because genuine enthusiasm seems to be in short supply at the moment.