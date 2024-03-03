Share All sharing options for: Lasses Preview: Can Sunderland continue their promotion push against Southampton?

Sunderland are at home to Southampton today, with kick off at Eppleton at 2:00pm.

With the top four teams so closely grouped and only one point separating us from second, third and fourth place, there’s everything to play for.

There are six games remaining, so every point counts and if the Lasses want to make it to the top flight, they’ll need to win every single game.

After our last match against Lewes, during which Mel Reay’s side went from staring at a defeat to securing a win in added time, they’ll need to be on their toes against a side like Southampton.

Reay recently highlighted a bout of sickness within the camp, before adding that all international players have returned, including the in-form Liz Ejupi and Katie Kitching, both of whom scored for their respective nations.

Kitching in particular will be of vital importance in establishing our presence in midfield, and if there’s any free kicks awarded on the edge of the box, you can be sure she’ll be eyeing up the goal and another set piece celebration!

Emily Scarr has hit a purple patch after spending the first half of the season on the sidelines, and her goalscoring abilities will be vital in pushing this team towards the finish line.

Southampton, meanwhile, have been busy since we last met them in the league and picking up a 1-0 win in September.

Last time out, they picked up points a fellow promotion contender in Birmingham City, but they also struggled against Crystal Palace prior to that.

In addition, they’ve been unable to win more than two consecutive matches in the Championship this season, and have conceded stoppage time goals in 25% of their games, so add that to your match day predictions if Jenna Dear is around!

Their strength has been their away form, having won six out of eight on the road, and although their defence isn’t as impervious as ours, they’ve conceded one goal or less in 75% of their matches.

To break them down, the Lasses will need to be at their absolute best and also bolstered by the fans’ support this afternoon.

Elsewhere, team have generously signed and donated an away kit to the Sunderland AFC Women’s Supporters Group for a raffle to raise funds for further decorations at Eppleton and to explore subsidised travel for away games.