On This Day (3rd March 1956): It’s derby day - and Sunderland come out on top in the big clash!

FA Cup ties don’t come much bigger than this – a 6th round clash between the holders and one of the most star studded teams in the land, and it just happened to be a local derby too!

Newcastle United had won the FA Cup in 1955 having beaten York City in a Roker Park semi-final, the same stage Sunderland had fallen at when losing to Manchester City. The two clubs then reached the later stages of the competition again the following year, and on this day met at St. James’ Park to determine who would continue along the road to Wembley.

Boss Bill Murray had been a Sunderland player back when the Lads last won the league title in 1936 and now had them in the hunt for silverware again, with the side regularly topping Division One under his stewardship and spending another period in first place earlier in the campaign. Two heavy defeats to Newcastle had been suffered in the league already though, and so this latest clash was to be a severe test of their big match desire.

Unsurprisingly, the fixture caught the local imagination and upwards of 15,000 Sunderland supporters travelled over on trains from the town’s Central Station to be in attendance. Many more got there by bus, car or on foot, and they were rewarded with a memorable performance against the Lads’ nearest and not so dearest, who included Bob Stokoe in their line-up. Stokoe was of course to feature in his own Sunderland cup story in years to come, but at this point he was very much a Magpie icon.

One of Stokoe’s first moves after taking over as manager at Roker in 1972 was to ditch his new team’s white shorts in favour of a return to the more traditional black. The look had never been that popular with the Wearside faithful and it proved to be a shrewd move from the incoming boss, but back in 1956 the Sunderland fans in a United record receipt paying crowd had to come to terms with the even more discombobulating sight of their team wearing an ‘Arsenal’ style kit for the afternoon. It was common in the FA Cup for both sides to wear change strips in the event of a colour clash, and so the hosts wore plain white shirts.

With strong winds throughout and lots on the line, the game failed to live up to expectations in terms of quality but there was plenty of endeavour on show and it was clear that neither side were in the mood for what would have been an admittedly lucrative replay. Billy Elliott and Charlie Fleming both went close for Sunderland as they started to edge things the more the first half went on, and when former United player Len Shackleton crossed into the box from the left, they took a deserved lead.

Shack’s infamously low opinion of those in charge at his previous club was no secret, but when he was in the mood to play it didn’t matter who the opposition were anyway. He had the ability to turn a game in an instant, and from his wicked centre Bill Holden was able to loop a header over Ronnie Simpson to put Sunderland ahead moments before the half ended. The goalkeeper had initially looked like he had the danger covered, but Holden, who had already beaten Simpson at the same ground just over two months earlier when making his debut for the Lads, timed his leap perfectly.

After the break the home side went in search of an equaliser, with Willie Fraser recovering sharply to deny Vic Keeble after initially spilling the ball. Reg Davies then blazed wide of the target when just a couple of yards out, and with that the United hopes of a leveller quickly began to fade. Holden had already missed one chance to sew things up when he fired an effort over the bar, but he completed his double with six minutes remaining when he powered through, cut in from wide and rolled the ball into the empty net after rounding Simpson.

It was a fantastic piece of play, and the celebrations in the stands soon started up again at the sound of the final whistle. Sunderland supporters poured onto the pitch in high spirits, swarming their heroes and making the most of the result on enemy territory – their team were one of the highest scoring on the road that season, and they’d just done the business in the most important away game of the lot.