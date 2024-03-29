Quick Thoughts: That’s more like it, Sunderland!

What a performance!

And more importantly, what a win.

We needed that. We all did. I think we needed the break which the internationals afforded us more than many might have realised — mentally and physically, we looked shot against QPR and I think the Lads probably just needed to get out of the way of each other for a bit and reset.

What we saw today was much more like the Sunderland team we’ve come to know and love in recent times. Every one of them grafted their balls off for ninety minutes and got their rewards with the win and clean sheet. Despite some of the quality that Cardiff had out on the pitch, it never clicked for them and we made them look very average.

Jobe up top was outstanding. His best performance in a Sunderland shirt. In fact that was the best centre forward’s performance of the season - he did everything you want a striker to do up there. He held it up, he ran in behind, he dropped in to link play up, he was a nuisance, he won us a penalty and scored a goal.

Then towards the end he drops into midfield and starts running the show. He was, and is, a class act. I’d keep him up front for the rest of the season and see if he can add to the goals he’s already scored — he looks more at home there than he does as a ten.

I could really go through the whole team and shower them with praise, but I’ll save that for some of the others who will write up their thoughts in the coming days. That said, I think it’s important to highlight how much better the entire defensive unit looked by having Luke O’Nien in there again. He was a warrior and once again proved why he’s one of the best players at the club. I’ll not be having any Luke slander — he’s the most committed bloke in the team but has added quality to his game which has made him integral to everything we do.

Onwards to Monday — Mike Dodds and his players can breathe a huge sigh of relief, but the job is not done. You’re only as good as your last performance and the home supporters are owed a similar display against Blackburn, a team who I rate but we’re more than capable of beating if we’re as on it as we were today.

Have a Good Friday, everyone. I sure will!