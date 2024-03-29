Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Cardiff 0-2 Sunderland - A very Good Friday for the Mackems!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Barely a save to make as the home side were kept at bay with ease. Was a slight scare with a quick ball to the under pressure Ballard that caused a heavy touch but nothing came of it.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Very comfortable defensively and got forward well to support Rigg, with some good crosses into the box.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Had that heavy touch from Patterson’s ball but otherwise cruised through the game and was dominant in the air.

Luke O’Nien (C): 8/10

Like Ballard, he cruised through the game but also burst forward on occasion to give us some attacking thrust from deep.

Callum Styles: 6/10

Not tested defensively, kept the ball simple when in possession but no attacking threat from him.

Dan Neil: 9/10

Ran the show today, repeatedly took a number of home players out of the game with a bit of skill or a decisive pass. The only down side were his shots from the edge of the box, he must have had five or six without really testing the goalkeeper.

Pierre Ekwah: 8/10

Constantly putting Cardiff under pressure when they had possession and helped Neil control the game in the middle of the pitch.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Really good work rate out wide, supported Hume defensively but showed a good range of passing. Should have scored when one-on-one with the goalkeeper but at least forced a good save.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

I thought he was a little isolated at times on the left with Styles not getting forward but still caused Cardiff problems with his unpredictability. Could have got on the scoresheet with some good chances, a near post shot when he probably should have passed and curling just wide late on.

Adil Aouchiche: 8/10

Combined well with Jobe all game, played the pass for the penalty - which he converted himself - and the played a great cross to the back post for the second. Always trying to make something happen, even if some of his final balls were erratic.

Jobe Bellingham: 8/10

Won the penalty the gave us the lead and then made a good back post run to get on the end of Aouchiche’s cross. Outside of the goals he contributed well, occupying the centre halves all game and providing an outlet up top.

Substitutes

Romaine Mundle: 6/10

Looked dangerous when he came on, played a good ball to Ba that resulted in a chance and then had one himself but saw the goalkeeper do well to save his effort.

Leo Hjelde: 6/10

Replaced Styles at left back and Sunderland were so much in control that he was barely involved.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

An encouraging display from the bench, had one good chance saved, linked up play well and also got back to help us keep the clean sheet.

Bradley Dack: 6/10

First game in some time and almost got an assist after playing in Hemir.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Absolutely ran the show today, from kick off to the final whistle. Dominated the middle of the park, with the home side unable to get near him. Lots of dangerous passes to start attacks and could have had a goal or two himself with better finishing from the edge of the box.