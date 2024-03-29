A heightened sense of dread and frustration

Sunderland dragged themselves into the latest international break on the back of a dire run of form, as poor performances on the pitch compounded a feeling of frustration among the fanbase as to the direction the club is going in.

Each and every poor result is met with swathes of anger directed at Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, and although a break from domestic football would usually lead to a respite from all things Sunderland, this time it seems to have only heightened tensions.

Social media feeds and Internet forums are full of questions regarding the leadership of the club, and if anything, the bad mood is more focused because we’ve not had the Lads getting in the way with their football.

The crescendo of this ill feeling came with the release of the minutes from the supporters’ meeting, during which the many concerns of the fans were addressed by the likes of Speakman, Steve Davison and David Bruce.

Although answers were forthcoming, a lack of detail in some areas left more fans frustrated; suffice it to say, the club didn’t give too much away but the main points were the search for a new head coach and the Black Cats’ Bar debacle.

The meeting is of course done, and the fallout is that essentially, nothing of any real substance was said.

I know a lot of fans will still be angry about the way the club rolled out the red carpet for the b******s from up the road. I certainly was at the time, but we’ve got more pressing matters to deal with now, mainly banking on the club to get us back on track after a disappointing season.

The club needs to get it right this summer, and suggestions from the meeting that we may approach a head coach who’s already in work and not just someone who happens to be unemployed is a step forward.

Another key point would be to see if the club adjusts the age range of the players they sign - although, it was suggested that we have experienced players on our books who have hundreds of appearances between them, despite their relative youth.

It’s unlikely this will change, but the point is spot on. You don’t need to be in your late twenties or early thirties to possess experience, and that’s clearly what we’re going for.

Football returns this weekend and Sunderland have the classic Easter schedule of two fixtures in four days.

Most of our remaining games look quite nice on paper, but there’s an urgency to get this season done with as soon as we can, and the fans can’t necessarily be blamed for that.

The recent break from Sunderland’s league campaign felt like it might’ve come at a good time. The players have been given a chance to recover, others have been given a much-needed rest, and at least we stopped the rot before the international break, albeit with a woeful 0-0 draw against QPR.

It’s usually a bit of a chore watching Sunderland play, and even more often, it’s not for the fainthearted.

A two-week break followed by three games in eight days will throw us all back into the Sunderland funzone pretty quickly, and maybe we’ve all had a chance to welcome the Lads back with open arms?

We’ll find out at 5:00pm on Good Friday.