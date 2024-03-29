Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Sunderland travel to Cardiff without a win in seven games

Friday 29th March, 20234

(11th) Cardiff City v Sunderland (12th)

Championship

The Cardiff City Stadium

Kick-Off: 15:00

The build-up...

I normally hate international breaks, but this one has flown by. I would guess that I’m not the only one who wants this season to end but today sees the return of the Lads in action as we travel to Cardiff City.

There was a sense of relief when the run of defeats was halted last time out against QPR, but the performance level dampened any optimism that might have been taken from the result.

It probably won’t come as a surprise, but Sunderland have only three victories on the board from 13 attempts in the league this calendar year and none of those have come on the road. We have to go back to our win at Hull City on Boxing Day for our last three points on the road and before that, it was Sheffield Wednesday at the end of September.

Last season saw our first win at the Cardiff City Stadium, courtesy of a Dennis Cirkin goal, and a repeat scoreline would be very welcome this time around.

The betting...

The bookies slightly favour a home win this afternoon with odds of 8/5, with the Lads priced at 9/5 and the draw is around 21/10.

Head to head... at Cardiff

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 9

Draws: 6

Cardiff City wins: 18

Sunderland goals: 35

Cardiff City goals: 64

Last time we met... at the Cardiff City Stadium

Monday 10th April, 2023

Championship

Cardiff City 0-1 Sunderland

[Cirkin 60’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Gooch, Hume, Batth, Cirkin, Ekwah (Michut), Neil, Diallo, Pritchard (Gelhardt), Ba (Roberts), Clarke Substitutes not used: Bass, Anderson, Taylor, Lihadji Cardiff City: Allsop, Romeo (Davies), Wintle, Kipre, McGuinness, Bidace (Rinomhota), Sawyers (Ralls), Wickham (Etete), Kaba, Ojo (Simpson) Substitutes not used: Alnwick, Harris Attendance: 23,365

Played for both...

Gary Bennett

Cardiff City took a young Gary Bennett to Wales from Manchester City, where the defender failed to make an appearance, and after three successful years, Len Ashurst made his move to bring him to Roker in 1984.

Eleven years later, after multiple relegations and promotions, as well as an FA Cup final appearance and a testimonial against Glasgow Rangers, Bennett left Roker a club legend and joined Carlisle United. Spells at Scarborough and Darlington before Bennett hung up his boots.