Score Predictions: How do you think Sunderland will do at Cardiff?

Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: How do you think Sunderland will do at Cardiff?

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Cardiff 0 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No scorer

I missed the QPR game on the day but watched it back later when laid up with man flu. We were awful, other than Patterson who on his own arguably enabled us to get something, not many would argue with that.

I think the focus for these next few games will be to try to win home games and not lose away ones. With the suggestion Corry Evans is coming back and the return of Luke O’Nien too, we may be better at the latter, but I am not sure we will see much at the other end till we get the likes of Jack Clarke back.

This period without Jack has shown me truly how much less of an attack threat we are without him.

Two draws, one home and one away, after losing six on the bounce meets the definition of stopping the rot. With two winnable home games to come after this before we play Leeds away (what a night that could be!), we have to hope at least one of the 2 home ties can be a victory.

Let’s just see some nice footy from a confident and capable young team, get an away point and move on, that is my main ask.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Cardiff 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

The international break was hopefully an opportunity for the lads to reflect on our torrid form and re-focus for the end of season run.

We’re playing for little more than pride now, with relegation and play-offs both seeming improbable.

But that should be enough, and with less pressure on young shoulders, it’s a chance to show what they’re capable of.

Cardiff, however, will be a tough tie. Their derby-day defeat ended a run of four straight wins, which included a late, late win against high-flying Ipswich.

I was going to back a draw, but I’m going to bite the bullet and go for a win!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Cardiff 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Rigg

I really don’t know what to expect from this game, so I’m going to play safe and predict a draw.

There’s no real way of telling just which Sunderland we’re going to see in Wales, and whilst on the face of it Cardiff form is excellent… aside from Ipswich, they haven’t really beaten anyone of real quality I think.

The result will very much depend on how we perform, rather than how Cardiff does, but I expect to see another exceptionally young starting 11, and I’m hopeful something can start to click just in time for my trip to the Stadium of Light for the Bristol City game.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Cardiff 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After last weekend’s bore draw with QPR, we’ve got another chance to bore the pants off everyone today at Cardiff.

We were 11th in the table last year when we went here on Easter Monday and claimed all three points with a Dennis Cirkin goal, but we look so depleted at present I don’t think we’ll get all three.

Hopefully a point will help us build a decent platform from which to go into Monday

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Cardiff 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After a long needed break, the lads can hopefully have a decent end to the season and have their heads held high.

I believe this is a team that could be for the taking.

They’ve won 5/6 yes, but all by a solitary goal. Having just lost in their main game of the season, hopefully they are in a bit of a slump and we can use that to our advantage.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Cardiff 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Neil

We’ve had a decent break and after ending our winless run, albeit not in the best way, we can get back to business.

I really want us to play with the confidence and vigour we saw in the early parts of the season. We’re not going to achieve anything this season so let’s just concentrate on putting in good performances.

A returning Corry Evans would be a nice addition, though I wonder if it’s too soon. One of those 25 yarders wouldn’t go amiss!

Predictions League - latest result

The Roker report Predictions team were quite positive about what we may get from the QPR home game before the England weekend pause, with three lads hoping for a win and the other three a draw, as below.

The lads didn’t really play that well, and did not manage a single shot on target the whole game. One of the main hopes was to stop the rot of a significant losing run, and we did that thanks in the main to some great goalkeeping moments from Anthony Patterson.

Today, we have to hope that our away day to Wales, with hopefully some of the injured and suspended team members back in the fold, will get a similar or even better result.

Cardiff have been on a good run of 4 wins on the trot in the last 5, but they lost the last one away to Welsh rivals Swansea. They have however recently beaten both Ipswich and Stoke on their own turf, so this wont be an easy one.

League Table

Given last weekend’s results and a late submission by Will, we have a few minor changes to report in the table but nothing seismic.

The three lads calling a draw against QPR all get a point, Will loses a couple, and no goal scorers existed, so that was about it.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions: