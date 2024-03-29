Share All sharing options for: Fan Focus: Cardiff fan Tomas is predicting a win for the Bluebirds against Sunderland!

Sitting in eleventh place, safe from relegation and with an outside chance of the playoffs, it seems like it’s been a successful season for Cardiff.

How would you summarise it so far?

Taking a step back, it’s been a decent campaign for us. Before the start of the season, I said I’d be happy with an uneventful season with some decent football where we end up mid-table, just so that we didn’t make it three relegation battles in a row, and we’re looking like we’re going to manage that. We’ve been a bit up and down, with some great runs of form and some quite torrid ones as well. It wouldn’t be fair to gloss over the bad runs but it would be equally unfair to ignore the good parts and solid results we’ve managed this season. Taking the bigger picture into consideration, and given that we’ve done this with a manager who’s never worked in the EFL before, a transfer ban during the summer, and a bit of a shoestring budget in January, I’d argue we’ve done OK.

Earlier this season, you spoke very highly of new Cardiff boss Erol Bulut.

Is he still a popular figure among the fans?

Overall, I’d say yes. There’s been some unrest from supporters at times, and I’ve questioned a few of his methods and choices myself, but he’s the first manager in what feels like forever who seemingly has a vision for the club and wants to make it his own. It seems like a no-brainer to me that we should offer him a new and long-term contract.

Looking at your form, a defeat to Swansea ended a recent four-match winning streak.

Are we playing Cardiff at a bad time?

I think so. The South Wales derby was a tough one to take, and ideally we’d never lose a derby (let alone in the fashion that we did), but it did perhaps come at a helpful time with the international break arriving so quickly afterwards. We were in a very good run of form going into it, and we’ve had enough time to regroup and work on things since, so hopefully this can lead to a strong finish to the end of the season, starting with Sunderland.

Looking at the Cardiff squad, your top scorer is a full back in Perry Ng.

What are the factors behind a lack of goals from your strikers?

Annoyingly, it’s been a bit of a strange position for us this season. We’ve chopped and changed quite a bit, with Yakou Méïté, Ike Ugbo (before his loan was cancelled), Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Kion Etete, and Famara Diédhiou all leading the line. There hasn’t been too much consistency in this position, which is quite frustrating, and what works in one game for us doesn’t necessarily work the next, and then we’re back to changing things up again. It hasn’t helped that when Etete hit a decent little run of form, he got injured, so we haven’t really had a solid starting striker for a while.

David Turnbull, Ethan Horvath, Nat Phillips, Famara Diédhiou and Josh Wilson-Esbrand were all signed in January.

What have they brought to the table?

Wilson-Esbrand, Phillips, and Horvath have been the standout signings for me. They’ve all taken to our squad like ducks to water and have managed to improve an already strong backline. I’ve been especially impressed with Phillips and I’d love us to sign him permanently in the summer, but I don’t think we’ll be able to afford the kind of wage he’s on at Liverpool. I’m a massive fan of Turnbull and I’m desperate for him to do well. He’s not the quickest but he can shoot well from distance which is something we lack, and has created a few nice chances for us. Diédhiou hasn’t really hit the ground running, unfortunately. He’s a good presence to have up the field and has scored once and gets into good positions, but he’s not set the world alight so far. I hope he can go on to do good things for us, but I’m not sure I see it at this stage.

Aaron Ramsey returned from injury before the international break.

Are you expecting him to start against Sunderland?

I hope he does, but my head says he won’t. Given that he was out for so long, I’d understand Erol wanting to wrap him in cotton wool a bit but he was proving to be such a good player for us before his injury and was putting in the kind of performances we knew he was capable of. We definitely lose a bit of spark when either he or Joe Ralls aren’t playing, so I hope he features.

Aside from the players mentioned above, who should Sunderland be wary of?

Callum O’Dowda, for sure. We really missed his pace and ability when we lost him to injury, and his late, late winner against Ipswich was a long time coming. He’s a real handful for many defenders and for me, he has to start.

Cardiff beat Sunderland 0-1 in a ‘smash and grab’ earlier this season.

In terms of style, how do you think Bulut will approach this game at home?

I think we’ll be a bit more aggressive and attacking, and although the smash and grab worked for us earlier in the season, I think it’ll be a bit different at home. We’re at our best when we’re happy to have a go at teams, and sitting back a bit and standing off teams has been our Achilles’ heel on more than one occasion. Given the disappointment from the Swansea game, I think Bulut and the players will want to come back firing.

Who is missing and which eleven players do you think he’ll select?

Mark McGuinness and Callum Robinson are injured and won’t be back in time, and I don’t think Kion Etete is 100%, either. With that in mind, I think our team will look like this: (4-3-3) Horvath (GK), Ng, Phillips; Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand, Siopis; Ralls, Wintle, O’Dowda, Grant; Méïté.

The last three fixtures between the sides have finished 1-0 to the away team.

What’s your prediction for the final score?