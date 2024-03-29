Starting XI: Here we go again... is this our team for today’s game at Cardiff?

The game against QPR shouldn’t live long in the memory – but it will because of how utterly appalling it was. I can’t imagine we’ve had many – any? – home games in which we’ve not managed a single shot on target before, and to do so against a team near the bottom end of the table was absolutely pathetic. There’s no other word for it.

Still, onwards and—hopefully—upwards.

We’ve got two games in four days, and a few players returning from injury, so Mike Dodds has got a few more options than he’s had recently.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Well, an easy one to start with – Patto will be in goal. He was one of the few players to emerge from the last game with any credit.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde

Thankfully, Hume and Ballard came through international duty okay, and Luke O’Nien’s back from suspension, so there are three guaranteed starters.

The big question for me is Hjelde, who looks ropey at full back. I suspect we’ll probably stick with him today, but wouldn’t be surprised if Hume switched sides and Pembele came in. Maybe on Monday.

Aji Alese is back of course, however I think he’ll need another reserve game or three before he’s in contention – we’ve rushed him back twice now and he’s broken down on both occasions, so it’s unlikely we’ll make the same mistake three times.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg

Corry Evans is back playing, which is great news for us, however I don’t see him starting either of the games this weekend.

I think we’ll go in with Ekwah, Neil and possibly Rigg today – Rigg looked good coming off the bench against QPR, and we just need to play him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Harrison Jones come off the bench in midfield, sometime soon, either.

The u21 captain has been in great form, and at 19 is relatively old in this squad...

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Jobe Bellingham, Adil Aouchiche

Ba on the left doesn’t work, and Mundle wasn’t great on the right either, while the less said about Hemir’s performance against QPR the better.

I’d stick Jobe up front for the rest of the season, and today I think Aouchiche and Ba will support him. Bradley Dack will likely be on the bench, and I would think he’ll get 20-30 minutes today before maybe starting against his former club on Monday, while Patrick Roberts will hopefully be back sooner rather than later, too.

Another I’m keen to see is Tommy Watson – he’s been unlucky to be injured at the same time as Clarke, and we could see him get a run out off the bench too.