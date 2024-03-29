On This Day (29 March 2008): Andy Reid’s late Sunderland winner dents the Hammers!

Roy Keane just got Sunderland. Even today, he talks about the club in glowing terms. ‘A proper football club.’ ‘A brilliant place’.

And, for a lot of his time in charge at the club, it was a brilliant place to be. He instantly united everyone, lifted everyone up and raised standards across the whole club.

He made us proud of ourselves again, and I genuinely don’t think there are too many managers out there who could have done that at that time.

We need that again – which is why I’m not at all adverse to Keane coming back to the club now. Not that I actually think it’ll happen, but by God we need some of his leadership, his drive.

During Keane’s spell in charge, we developed a reputation for scoring late goals. In our surge to the title in his first season, we scored a number to turn defeats into draws, and draws into wins, and had kept that tradition going on the opening Premiership game at home to Spurs, when Michael Chopra bagged a late, late winner.

That first season back up was a grind in spells, but we always maintained that determination and drive to succeed, and on this day 16 years ago, we turned one point into three once more with virtually the last kick of the game.

Andy Reid had been signed from Charlton in the January, and had already added a touch of class coming off the bench as he regained fitness, before forcing his way into the starting line up. He’d introduced himself to the Stadium of Light crowd with a sublime pass to set up Daryl Murphy’s winner against Wigan, and Keane had eased him in gradually as the club looked to move clear of the relegation zone.

After that win over Wigan, however, we’d picked up only one point from four games – that coming away at Derby, who were absolutely atrocious that season – before a 1-0 win at Villa Park against the odds had seen us breathe a little easier.

We followed up that game in the Midlands with a home fixture against Alan Curbishley’s West Ham, and with more than 45,000 in attendance, we claimed another vital victory.

It didn’t go all our own way, however, as former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg netted the opener on 18 minutes. The ball took a slight deflection off Nyron and found its way past Craig Gordon.

It was a goal somewhat against the run of play. Sunderland had started the game in a positive and determined mood, looking to record our first back-to-back top-flight wins for seven years. Chopra had missed an early chance for us, while Dean Ashton – an excellent striker whose career was sadly cut short by injury – hit the post for the visitors.

The lads didn’t have to wait long to equalise, however. Kenwyne Jones – who’d been a doubt before the game - scored past Rob Green from Murphy’s pass, while Danny Collins could have put us in front, but his header was cleared off the line by Lucas Neil, whose son is now playing in our academy.

The crowd were fully behind the lads – it’s what happens when a Sunderland team is brave and wants to really have a go at the opposition – with Reid and Keiran Richardson pulling the strings.

Craig Gordon pulled off an excellent stop from Carlton Cole just before halftime, but after the break, it was all Sunderland – wave after wave of attack, and West Ham weren’t getting a look in.

Reid, Jones and Murphy all had chances to score as the one-way traffic showed no signs of slowing; however, deep into injury time, it looked as though West Ham might get away with a point.

However, Andy Reid had different plans. He lashed the ball home in the north end to send the crowd – most of whom had stayed to the end – home in a state of delirium.

After the game, Keane said: