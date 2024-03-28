On This Day (28 March 2014): Connor Wickham vows to fire Sunderland to survival!

Connor Wickham was a bright new hope for Sunderland and Steve Bruce when he signed in 2011. The Ipswich Town striker, who was one of the hottest properties in the country, signed for a fee of £8m rising to $12m depending on appearances.

At the time, Sunderland’s capture of the striker was perceived as a coup, given that the likes of Liverpool were also linked with him. Bruce, armed with cash from Darren Bent’s sale to Aston Villa and Jordan Henderson’s move to Liverpool, met the asking price, and Wickham headed north.

The pressure was on almost immediately—even more so following Asamoah Gyan's abrupt departure after the season had begun. Wickham was suddenly one of just three strikers in the squad, the others being Ji-Dong Won and the on-loan Niklas Bendtner.

Wickham's first league start was not until October, and his first goal arrived a week later in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, which saw anti-hero Bent return to Wearside for the first time.

A serious injury against Manchester United saw his debut season curtailed by injury, and new manager Martin O’Neill, who replaced Bruce in November, barely played him at all during his tenure.

A series of loan spells began, with two spells at Sheffield Wednesday bringing mixed success – his eight-goal return in his second spell put onto Leeds’ radar, and he joined the Elland Road club again in January 2014.

Two months later, with Gus Poyet’s Sunderland team struggling immensely for goals and general performances, Wickham’s spell at Elland Road was cut short to help bolster the Sunderland attack.

After his return, Wickham went straight into the team against Liverpool. His performance impressed the away fans, who booed the moment Poyet took him off.

After this game, Wickham expressed his satisfaction at being back with his parent club and vowed to score goals to help the team survive.

This is my parent club and I can’t go against their word – if they want me back, they want me back. When I was out on loan I was just focusing on the team I was in at the time – Sheffield, Leeds – and just focusing on what I needed to do to get in their team. If I came back and got back in the team here, that was good. It’s now happened, so I just need to focus on Sunderland and getting back into the team. I’ve been in good form, I’ve played a lot of games so I’m match-fit. Hopefully I can keep that rolling and not let that slip.

Wickham’s return was seen as a somewhat desperate gamble, but it was necessary given Jozy Altidore's poor form and Steven Fletcher’s injury.

Despite Wickham’s declaration that he was ready to score the goals to help Sunderland survive, belief of it actually happening, given his previous performances for Sunderland, was low.

However, against all odds, Wickham found a patch of form that no one saw coming.

With a difficult run of fixtures seeing Sunderland play Manchester City, Chelsea, Cardiff, and Manchester United, Wickham scored five goals in four games and registered an assist to kickstart Sunderland’s great escape, during which victories against Chelsea, Cardiff and Manchester United took Sunderland unexpectedly out of the relegation zone and to safety.

It was hoped Wickham would kick on the next season – indeed, Poyet pinned his hopes on him to a large extent, awarding him a new, four-year deal.

But that purple patch was by far the highlight of his Sunderland career. Wickham struggled to score goals on a regular basis the following season, and a £7m sale to Crystal Palace the following summer appeared to suit all parties.

Wickham spent six years at Palace, playing just 41 times in an injury-hit spell, before floating around the Championship and League One – predictably scoring for MK Dons at the Stadium of Light in one of Alex Neil’s early games in charge.

Still only 30 (he’ll turn 31 at the end of this month) he recently signed for Charlton Athletic, but, in reality, that purple patch ten years ago will likely be his peak – and weren’t we glad of it!