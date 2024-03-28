Losing Streaks (Pt2): Looking back at some of the most miserable moments watching Sunderland

Next up in this deep dive into our worst losing streaks, is season 1969/70 where we endured a dreadful start to the season with a 10-game run without a win, which was quickly followed by an 11-game run and then a 6-game run without a win. We won only six games all season, drawing fourteen (eleven of these at home) and losing twenty-four.

With Alan Brown at the helm, the first team was populated with a number of young players who had come through the youth ranks. Seriously good young players such as Dennis Tueart, Richie Pitt, Colin Todd, Billy Hughes, Bobby Kerr had all accrued good game time and should have felt the benefit of the experienced players roundabout them, namely Len Ashurst, Cecil Irwin, Joe Baker, Martin Harvey, Gordon Harris, and Jimmy Montgomery.

Crucially in hindsight, Charlie Hurley, George Herd and George Mulhall were allowed to move on in the close season (1969) and to the consternation of many on the terraces Colin Suggett was sold to WBA for £100,000. It seemed a bizarre/concerning transfer, with little sign of the fee being re-invested in bolstering the squad.

Sunderland had a very good history with the FA Youth Cup over the four seasons between 1965/66 and 1968/69 we won the cup twice and were runners up and quarter finalists in the other two seasons. This was an indicator of something really good happening with our youth system and some potentially good players coming through. Even in this dreadful season Mick McGiven, John Lathan and the excellent Bobby Park would debut alongside the youngsters mentioned earlier.

We struggled to score goals all season, and despite plenty of effort and some flashes of good football, there was an inevitability to the result if we went a goal behind. Gordon Harris was our top scorer on seven goals, with Billy Hughes, Dennis Tueart and Mick McGiven all on four apiece for the season.

Another factor in this season was the absence of the excellent Ian Porterfield, who I had high hopes for (and was modelling my own fledgling game on)!

Porterfield had been bought to the club at the end of December 1967 and had shown plenty of creativity and commitment but had a disagreement with disciplinarian Brown in pre-season around formation and tactics. The consequence of this was he did not play for the first team all season 1969/70, languishing in the reserves and occasionally the Youth team, whilst the first team was crying out for some guile and the ability to unlock a defence. Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face!

We finished second bottom and were relegated for a second time only in our history, both relegations having been under the managership of Alan Brown.

As a young fan (12 years old) it was a gut-wrenching experience and my first intense experience of “the lows” that can occur when you commit to the Sunderland AFC rollercoaster.

Season 1976/77. Scroll on six years and we were back in the first division. Bob Stokoe had replaced Alan Brown as manager in 1972, and had the temerity to not only engineer and escape from relegation (we experienced a 9-game run without a win), but to win the FA Cup in 1973. It took another two seasons to get us back up as champions in 1975/76, with a team that looked like it could at the very least hold its own in the first division.

I was particularly chuffed for Stokoe, who had really done well with Sunderland and had never managed in the top division, he deserved a good tilt at this.

Stokoe was loyal to the team that had done so well the previous season but it was not to be. With concerns circulating about Stokoe’s health, we endured a sapping 10-game start to the season without a win (6 losses and four draws). Stokoe resigned in early October and Ian MacFarlane once again took on the ‘caretaker’ role.

During this period of the season, apart from Bob Stokoe resigning, Bobby Moncur, who had been a key player and leader on the pitch for two seasons, left to take the player/manager role at Carlisle. Sunderland’s top scorer for the previous two seasons, Pop Robson, was transferred back to West Ham, his goals and guile would be sorely missed. Another of our key players and fan favourite, Jimmy Montgomery was loaned to Southampton and never played another game for Sunderland, Barry Siddall an £88,000 acquisition from Bolton Wanderers took over in goal.

Another key absentee was Ray Train. He had joined us towards the end of the previous season and had really bought something to our midfield, with his short simple passing game and always available for the ball. I really had thought he, Towers and Kerr (who for me played his best season ever in 75/76) would be key elements to our first division campaign. Train was injured in early January in what was also Billy Hughes's last game, never played another game and was transferred to Bolton in March 1977.

Tony Towers too missed sixteen games through injury that season, it really was too much quality and experience to have lost.

By the time Jimmy Adamson was appointed and took his first game in charge on December 11th we had never been out of the bottom three from September 11th.

If we were hoping for a ‘new manager bounce,’ it did not happen, Adamson would wait nine games before a victory.

For the record in this season, we won eleven games, drew twelve and lost nineteen. We experienced a 10-game winless run to start the season, an 11-game winless run that included nine consecutive defeats and we went 10-games without scoring a goal!

It was tough to experience this as a fan, especially when hopes had been so high at the start of the season. However the crowd generally stayed with the team, and an average gate for the season of just under 33,000 would evidence this. Apart from two 4-1 defeats away from home at either end of the season, we lost eleven games by one goal, and there was very few games where I felt we had been outclassed.

Nonetheless the winless runs and lack of goals required real stamina from the fans to keep turning up and offering our vocal support.

On a cold Saturday towards the end of January we pulled a 0-0 draw at Roker Park with one of the teams who would eventually go down with us, Stoke City. We were bottom of the division at this point and Stoke were up for the battle but there was just something about this game that indicated maybe the tide had turned, we matched them for energy and fight and could have won this one. We followed it up with a hard fought 0-0 draw at Arsenal, who at that point were aiming for the European places.

Then on a cold, wet Friday night at Roker Park, we chiselled out a win against one of the teams down there with us, Bristol City. Mel Holden got the goal and whilst many of us were streaming delightedly out of the ground that night, none of us could have guessed what was going to happen next.

The Bristol game was the start of a four-game run of matches at Roker Park. The addition of youngsters Kevin Arnott and Shaun Elliott alongside Gary Rowell into the team at this time is often credited as the catalyst for a sixteen-goal salvo and four straight wins, which was an honour to have witnessed.

In the context of the season to date it was unbelievable, and the youngsters were magnificent. But the influence of Mick Docherty (who had arrived in January for a mere £10,000 from Man City) cannot be under-played. This lad never knew when he was beat, and bought a lot of guile and leadership, as well as his tough grit and energy to the team.

Joe Bolton was an ever-present this season and matched Docherty with his tough as teak, do not know when I am beat performances.

The return to form of Mel Holden, who had missed seventeen games through injury was a factor in this run too.

We went on a nineteen-game run to finish the season, where we lost only three games, and won nine, almost saving ourselves but for a 2-0 defeat at Everton and some skullduggery at Coventry on the final day of the season!

What can be gleamed, what did we learn from these traumatic seasons?