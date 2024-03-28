Share All sharing options for: Tom Watson could be the next hot prospect from Sunderland’s academy!

As Easter approaches, it’s fair to say that it’s not been a memorable season for Sunderland.

Decisions on and off the pitch have left us bobbing around in mid table, and for the first time in what feels like forever, we look set for a calm end to a league campaign.

This is a unique opportunity for Sunderland, and one that we should grasp with both hands.

Having little to nothing riding on games means that we can experiment and get ready for the upcoming summer and the new campaign. One way of doing this is giving minutes to youth players who are sure to have a big role to play moving forward.

Chris Rigg has enjoyed a taste of first team football this season, but he’s deserved more than just one start so far, as he’s often been a breath of fresh air when coming off the bench and his proactive style of play has given our midfield a much-needed boost at times.

There are a few players on the fringes of the first team who should join Rigg in making their senior debuts this season, and one of them is winger Tom Watson, a player who in many ways looks like a regenerated version of Jack Clarke, and not just because he also likes playing with his socks rolled down.

He’s shown for the U23s that he can get goals and pose a genuine threat, and as we prepare for life without Clarke (something we’ve had a taste of with his injury and it’s not been great) Watson looks like a player who could have a big part to play next season.

Six goals and two assists in twelve U18 and U23 matches is a good return and after returning from an injury suffered earlier in the season, giving him a chance in the first team feels like a low risk and potentially high reward strategy for both player and club.

Watson is an attacker who likes to pick up the ball and run at defenders.

He’s made an impact both down the middle and out wide, and has probably made more of an impact with the youth teams because they seem to know how to play with a striker.

The youth sides are more direct in their play and enjoy threading through balls to their forwards, something that’s been lacking in the first team for too long.

Our ‘youth first’ policy has led to several of our players being hung out to dry or run into the ground, so sharing the load during the final eight games by using more academy products seems a logical step for us.

Watson has shown more than enough to be given a chance, and if he fancies himself as the next Clarke, let him play ball.

The summer will be interesting, mainly in terms of the extent to which the club tries to learn from the mistakes of this season.

Whatever happens, academy products like Watson will have key parts to play, and if he can become half the player into which Clarke has evolved, it’ll be evidence that the issues at the club can be sorted out if the people in charge are able to make it happen.