How many points will Sunderland take from their next three games?

Derek Carter says…

When it comes to making predictions about this squad, expectations and reality were divorced some time ago, so I’ve licked my finger, took note of the wind direction and stuck it high in the air.

I hate to start on a negative but I can’t see us getting anything at Cardiff, which in itself sums up the current state of play.

They’re on a decent run and will probably still be harbouring hopes of a late push towards that last playoff spot, so it’s going to be the most difficult of the next three games in my opinion.

Combined with the long journey and lads coming back from international duty for an early start to the weekend, and it doesn’t fill me with confidence, and with Jeremy Simpson as referee, I fear we’ll see more cards than efforts on goal.

Regarding Blackburn and Bristol City, I think we might just be able to manage a victory at a time when the players were probably beginning to think that ‘Wyn Bonus’ is a Welsh striker we’re being linked with.

If we manage to beat Blackburn, I think we’ll pick up six points from the two games but if we lose that one, it might make my optimism for a potential victory seem a bit premature.

To answer the question about how many points we’ll pick up from the next three games, I only have one answer: this is Sunderland, so who knows?

Malc Dugdale says…

I’d love to see us get at least four points or ideally more from the next few games.

We need to continue to steady the ship after the home draw against QPR, and one win plus at least one draw would take us closer to mathematical safety with five games left after that.

We’re nine points above the drop zone right now and putting that gap well into double figures with five to play would be a good place to get to.

With the players we’re starting to get back from suspension and injury, we should have a chance of that, but who knows? This club is nothing other than hugely unpredictable, and far more so of late.

If I was to pick one game to win, it would be the Bristol City game, as it’s International Fans’ Day and people will literally be travelling from all over the world to watch the Lads do their thing.

The stadium should be rammed and that’s an ideal chance for the players to get back some of the feel good factor, which we’ll need as we head towards a summer which will doubtless bring more changes.

Our new head coach may soon be watching from the stands or from a distance, so now is an ideal time to impress, whether you’re an established first teamer or an emerging player taking a chance.

Momentum is key and we can’t finish the season on a flat note, as that’ll really damage our chances of a strong start to 2024/2025.

If we get three points from three draws, that’s not the end of the world but we’ll continue to look over our shoulder without at least one win.

Let’s batter Bristol in front of a full house and get a little closer to safety. This is a marathon, not a sprint, and the first step is securing our second tier berth once again. The sooner we do that, the better.

Phil West says…

I’m desperately hoping that the international break, into which we headed on the back of the most dour performance and result possible, will have allowed the Lads to recharge their batteries and prepare for the final run in.

Am I feeling optimistic? Perhaps marginally more more than I was a few weeks ago, but I still feel that we’ve got work to do in order to ensure that nerves aren’t jangling as the days get longer and the season reaches its climax. Key players are edging closer to fitness, and that’s a blessed relief after the frankly absurd amount of players we’ve lost to injury recently.

I fancy us to kick off this mini-run of games with a gritty point at Cardiff tomorrow, and I can see the game being quite scrappy with neither side really controlling things.

I think this’ll be followed by a victory on Easter Monday against John Eustace’s Blackburn, who are mired down in the lower reaches of the table and would dearly love to leave Wearside with all three points.

Finally, I think we’ll share the points with Bristol City on International Fans’ Day, making it five points from the three games and probably securing our Championship status beyond any reasonable doubt.

I’m not expecting any real upturn in the quality of our performances but I think we’ll have enough about us to eke out some solid if unspectacular results over the next week or so.

Anth Gair says...

The way things are at the moment, I don’t expect Sunderland to gain any points from any game regardless of the opponent. In fact, I think we’re incredibly lucky that the season ends when it does, as if there were more games left, I’d be fearing relegation for real.

Michael Beale’s legacy at this club is one of wiping the confidence from our young player’s psyches to the stage where they don’t appear to have any ability anymore.

Ba has gone from wily, skilful attacker, to a sideways passer or losing the ball every time he gets it.

We don’t have that edge we had under Mowbray, that side of us which said “bollocks, if we’re not going to win, we’re going to entertain you while we lose”.

Now it’s just consistent confidence-less performances which has seen us go from playoff hopefuls to also-rans.

It’s a shame, because we know these lads have ability, and I hope they prove me wrong in the forthcoming games.