Could Patrick Roberts’ return give Sunderland a timely boost?

When it comes to Patrick Roberts, where do you start when analysing the tricky wide man?

A mercurial attacker, he’s sometimes shown flashes of genuine Premier League quality in a Sunderland shirt, dragging us to results that seemed out of reach, and you only need to cast your mind back to Watford at home last season to prove it.

Unfortunately, those two words - ‘at times’ - are the sticking point, because despite being equally capable of curling in thirty-yard screamers as well as running down blind alleys, we’ve seen a bit too much of the latter and not enough of the former this season.

Roberts has only featured in twenty six of our thirty eight league games so far, and hasn’t completed a full ninety minutes since just before Christmas.

Usually, I wouldn’t point to a lack of minutes as a positive but in Roberts’ case, it paints an interesting picture. During his last five appearances, we won two, drew two and lost one. Contrast that with his most recent spell out: two wins, one draw, and seven losses.

Ouch...

I don’t need to tell you that something’s going badly wrong on the pitch for Sunderland, but what’s more difficult is working out exactly what it is that’s going wrong- something people far more experienced and well paid than you or I can’t seem to nail down.

However, I do think that along with Jack Clarke, Roberts’ enforced absence has damaged us more than we would’ve predicted this time three months ago, when his injuries began.

We’ve struggled for width all season, even with Clarke and Roberts on the field, and in their absences, we’ve gone from struggling for width to seemingly abandoning it.

From flirting with a back three or five to playing loose-looking front pairs involving Jobe and Abdoullah Ba and occasionally shunting Chris Rigg out to the left, it seems like we’ve tried everything bar playing a winger.

Partially, that’s fair enough, as any side in this league missing a duo of Clarke and Roberts’ quality would be worse off.

Like Samson shorn of his supernatural locks in the dead of night, we’ve found ourselves with our wings clipped - almost literally.

For all Romaine Mundle has looked explosive in bursts and Ba has doggedly tried to deputise, neither player possesses the natural ability on the ball nor the willingness to cover his boots in chalk that come to Roberts at his best.

In fact, even close to his worst, Roberts can drag us forty or fifty yards up the pitch with his twinkle toes.

Regardless of his lack of output in front of goal this season (a separate and entirely valid concern), Roberts offers us something unique, namely the ability to drift past defenders as though they don’t exist.

Yes, we’d love him to cap a few of these mazy runs with goals or assists, but when you’re struggling to break the lines as much as we are right now, taking a couple of defenders out of the game and progressing even ten or fifteen yards up the pitch is invaluable.

The other positive aspect of Roberts’ potential return is his experience.

This topic’s been done to death recently, so I’ll just say that when the chips are down and we’re fighting tooth and nail in a game, I’d rather have Roberts on the pitch - who’s been there and done it in pressure situations for Sunderland - than, say, Mundle, who’s still in his first full season of senior football.

Like the regrowing of Samson’s biblical barnet, our turnaround might not happen overnight, but as Tesco loves to tell us, every little helps.

Is Roberts the panacea to all our problems? No. It would be daft to expect a single player to come in and ‘fix’ Sunderland…except for maybe Jack Clarke!

However, his return would be the first step towards restoring our team to full strength, balancing the makeup of the attack, and bolstering a beleaguered head coach desperately in need of options he can turn to as he seeks to arrest our slide.