Fan Letters: “Actions, not words, are needed from those in the Sunderland boardroom”

Dear Roker Report,

Like many other fans who were probably reading the latest minutes of the meeting published by the club on Tuesday, I was left with more questions than answers yet again.

As usual, I enjoy going onto public forums to try and gauge the feeling among my fellow fans, and for the most part, it was similar to myself regarding the Black Cats’ Bar: bewilderment at the fact that their investigation had been concluded and that the fans should just ‘shut up’.

A bit like myself, others were irked about the apparent lack of care they had on the issue, but what annoyed me even more was the raft of employment law nerds telling me that they can’t actually do anything about it or give off any indication as to who was at fault or what, if any, corrective measures would be put in place.

Imagine being such a weird little know-it-all that you’re giving the club’s total lack of accountability a free pass just so you can look clever to strangers on a website.

I have a lot of friends who call me a bit of a ‘happy clapper’ because I don’t particularly mind how the club is being run, but this was beyond the pale and is being given a free pass by many.

‘Accountability’ is a forgotten word in the UK today, whether it comes from those at the top in government or the lads in the boozer who serve a flat pint as a result of using a warm glass.

There’s never an apology; just an excuse, but at least I get an excuse from others.

However, this nonsense from the club is essentially, ‘we’ve dealt with it, so go away’, and then some garbage about fans being at the ‘forefront of everything they do’. The club would have a point it weren’t wrong in every single sense.

The redecoration of the bar was probably the most embarrassing PR stunt you’re likely to see, and the fact that The New York Times picked the story up in bewilderment surely proves that the club monumentally messed up.

We’re never going to hear the end of it- in my lifetime at the very least- and we’re just being told to leg it now.

You could say I’m being overly dramatic and I might be, as it’s something I enjoy doing, but if the club really cared in the slightest, someone would be sacked for this.

I have a pretty strong feeling about the person who came up with the idea- a local ‘super fan’ who sits as an executive, but it also would’ve needed to have been signed off at the top.

Do I want their name and contact details published in The Sunderland Echo? Yes I do, but it isn’t a dealbreaker. What is, though, is their P45.

I doubt anyone from the club is reading this but if they are, do us a favour: stop paying the fans lip service, front up and get rid of the individual with their fingerprints on this mess.

Jake Taylor

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Jake. Thank you for your letter. I don’t think we’ll ever find out the exact identity of the person who oversaw this whole sorry episode - and certainly not from the club, as they’ve made it clear that processes are in place to maintain the privacy of those involved. Rightly or wrongly, that’s clearly what they’re sticking to, despite what fans such as yourself would like to see. In terms of the impact of this fiasco, it’ll be talked about for a long time to come, and I’m not entirely convinced that the club can truly comprehend the scale of the error, and that’s what seems to be needling many fans. At the end of the day, it’s our stadium and part of it was turned over to our most hated rivals for nothing more than a bit of extra money in the coffers, and a whole load of ridicule besides. Was it worth it? Absolutely not. Will the club ever truly be able to understand why people are so annoyed about it? I have my doubts, sadly.

Dear Roker Report,

When online this afternoon, I came across an article in the 24 March 2024 issue of The New Yorker that would likely interest many followers of Sunderland AFC.

It’s called ‘The Heartbreak of an English Football Team’ and it discusses all three series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die, with some history going back to 1973 and even earlier.

One item that was new to me was the origin of the current Sunderland song and the reason another podcast I listen to, besides The Roker Rapport, is called ‘Wise Men Say’.

Some of you Black Cats’ devotees may already be aware of this article, but I did want to give all of you a heads-up!

Mac Craig

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Mac. Thank you for getting in touch. It’s interesting to hear that our club is getting plenty of coverage across the Atlantic, because let’s face it: ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ was clearly tailored for foreign audiences who might not have been familiar with the club and who perhaps wanted to learn more about it. The series might not have been to everyone’s taste, but it seems to be working!

Dear Roker Report,

Poor Jay Matete.

He really hasn’t had much luck this season, so is his Sunderland career over?

I think so. Not good enough.

John O’Neill