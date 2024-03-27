Share All sharing options for: Losing Streaks (Pt1): Looking back at some of the most miserable moments watching Sunderland

I think we can all agree it has been a tough few months for us Sunderland fans. At present we are probably all wondering when our next win will come — it’s been so bad, some with season cards are threatening not to renew!

Not for the first time in this gruelling run of results I found myself listening to/reading exchanges between fans of all ages after our recent draw with QPR, generally proclaiming the worst run and worst football in our history.

I know that some of these exchanges are fuelled by the passion we feel for our team as well as the hurt we are experiencing at our current predicament, but my memory was telling me it is not the worst run or football I have witnessed.

I decided to have a look back to see what the facts were, what the records could tell us, being a firm believer in history as a great teacher in helping us move forward (in all walks of life, not just football). There were a couple of surprises awaiting me as I picked out the six worst runs in the records going back to my first season in 1965/66.

I am indulging myself by starting with season 2016/17. A desperately disappointing season, that not only included numbing winless runs, but turgid, at times aimless football where it was hard to see what the team and manager were trying to do. There was also huge questions about levels of commitment from some out on our grass, and arguably in our dugout!

For the record we won six 6 games, drew 6 games, and lost 26 as we slid out of the Premier League with hardly a whimper.

The season included two 10 game winless runs and one 6 game winless run. It was a stamina-sapping season for the fans following the excitement generated by Sam Allardyce and his eleven-game run undefeated that saved us the previous season.

The winless runs were punctuated by a victory that served to raise hope, only to send us crashing harder as the defeats then ensued.

Allardyce’s loss to the England job in the close season was a blow, but the appointment of David Moyes was a lift, an experienced good manager who had done a great job at Everton. What could go wrong?

Moyes spent an estimated £34 million pounds as the chairman “opened the chequebook and flashed the cash “augmenting a squad that was firing quite well under Allardyce. Huge sums and huge contracts were handed out for/to some very average players (Ndong, Djilobodji. Gibson, McNair & Love), as well as a massively expensive renegotiated contract to Lamine Kone.

The loss of Younes Kaboul who was allowed to leave for personal reasons and Moyes not to sign the on-loan Yann M’Vila proved bad decisions in retrospect.

Injuries to Lee Cattermole, Seb Larsson, and Jan Kirchoff, three players who arguably always put a shift in, did not help the cause this season. One of the biggest disappointments was the failure of some of those experienced players (and manager) to perform. Rodwell, Khazri, Kone, Denayer, Pienaar, McNair, Gibson, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Van Aanholt were just some that spring to mind that would show experience is no guarantee of performance!

Whilst Joel Asoro and Josh Maja were blooded in this season, there was no real thought or plan to developing our young players evident. All things considered a disastrous season, surely things could only get better.

Season 2017/18 did not get any better as new manager Simon Grayson came and went, Robbie Stockdale stepped up twice into the caretaker role and Chris Coleman proved that international success is no guarantee of domestic success (even though he tried hard).

For the record we won 7 games, drew 16 and lost 23 as we suffered consecutive relegations finishing bottom of the championship.

The season consisted of a 16-game run, a 10-game run, and a 6-game run all without a win.

The atmosphere turned very quickly as results and the football failed to materialise in the championship. Nothing summed up the organised chaos and crushing disappointment of this season more that our goalkeeping situation. The club cashed in on Jordan Pickford (without a sell-on clause) and the excellent Vito Mannone. They procured Jason Steele (Brighton’s current first choice keeper) and Robbin Ruiter for the start of the season. Both endured horrifically bad starts and looked shorn of confidence within a couple of games as they were tortured by toxic elements of the Roker crowd. Lee Camp was then brought in, but he was no improvement, behind a faltering defence.

James Vaughan £500,000 arrived in the pre-season and whilst nobody would question his effort, he was not good enough scoring just two goals, he played his last game in early January.

Lewis Grabban also arrived on loan from Bournemouth, he scored twelve goals in the first half of the season, and looked like he had something to offer. But his lackadaisical demeanour and his apparent lack of heart for the battle were uneasy bedfellows, he too was gone in early January.

Aidan McGeady £250,000 also arrived. An experienced campaigner with magic in his feet. We saw bits and bobs in flashes but his seven goals were not enough to save the season.

Youngsters George Honeyman, Lynden Gooch, Joel Asoro, Elliot Embleton and Josh Maja all got game time in this season, but it must have been a hard lesson for all five as the train was well and truly off the tracks!

Young loanees Galloway, Browning, Ejaria and Clarke-Salter were rabbits in the headlights and not good enough for the heat of this battle. Experienced players such as O’Shea, Kone, Gibson, Mathews, McNair, Rodwell and Oviedo failed to provide the steadying influence that experienced players can bring to a chaotic situation.

Two consecutive relegations and dreadful seasons in a row. It was difficult to see what the plan was and what the future held as the silence/noise from the boardroom was deafening!

What can we glean from these truly horrendous seasons?

Opening the chequebook and flashing the cash is no guarantee of success;

Experience is no guarantee of success;

Player contracts need to be fair and reflect not just the short-term needs of the club but the mid and long-term sustainability as much as is possible;

The managerial merry-go-round is no good for continuity or developing a committed squad and backroom team, it is also usually very expensive!

Ignoring the development of our own home-grown youngsters is not good for affordable and effective development of a team in both the short, medium, or long term. This needs to be a priority that is well-resourced and pathways created for those players coming through to thrive in the first team environment.

There is nothing wrong in a balanced and constructive manner, in selling on some young players who have come up through our club system. We need to ensure that these players are not being given away, as we balance the needs of the players and the club.

In Part Two we will look back a bit further at two seasons that presented some parallels with our current situation.