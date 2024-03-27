Share All sharing options for: Kristjaan Speakman’s definition of ‘experience’ seems to go against the grain

If you read through the minutes from the latest meeting between the Red and White Army and a delegation of officials from Sunderland, you might’ve noticed some interesting points buried within ‘Section E’, which covered the touchy subject of transfer windows and the ongoing discussion around our recruitment strategy.

️ The minutes from the latest Supporters' Collective meeting are now available to view. #SAFC — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 26, 2024

When the subject of ‘experience’ was broached, and the RAWA addressed the fact that many fans seem to believe we’re glaringly short of it, Kristjaan Speakman responded by citing the new contracts given to Corry Evans and Patrick Roberts, as well as the signings of Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard early in this regime’s stewardship of the club.

All well and good? Fair and valid observations? Undoubtedly, but then things got really interesting.

On the same topic, Speakman declared that ‘senior players’ such as Nazariy Rusyn (yes, the same Rusyn who’s been in and out of the team with almost dizzying regularity for what feels like months) had been signed, and that Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, Jack Clarke, Adil Aouchiche and Dan Ballard, by virtue of accruing over one hundred senior appearances apiece, now deserve to be classed as ‘senior’ players.

To say the least, the social media reaction to this particular passage was as interesting and varied as you’d expect.

Many cited it as a classic Speakman smokescreen; a diversion tactic in which he laid the groundwork for continuing to invest in young talent while failing to bring in the kind of grizzled warhorses the majority of fans have been calling for ever since Danny Batth was allowed to leave the club last summer.

So, where does the truth lie? Do we have the leaders of tomorrow at the club already, or is this more stubborn, ‘I know best’ thinking from the under-pressure sporting director?

It’s perfectly true that a player like Neil is well acquainted with first team football, having first broken into the Sunderland team as a regular starter under Lee Johnson in 2021/2022, and having subsequently gone from strength to strength during two impressive Championship campaigns.

Indeed, to watch him play is to watch a footballer who often appears far older and wiser than he is, such is his composure on the ball, and there’s no doubt that over the last year and in the absence of Corry Evans, Neil has had to mature rapidly, and he’s certainly dealt well with the many challenges he’s had to face.

Likewise, Aouchiche is hardly green either, having amassed plenty of first team football in France before his switch to Wearside last summer.

Clarke and Ballard are also well-travelled, despite their tender ages, and Patterson is now the same age as Thomas Sorensen when he set out on his journey to becoming the greatest goalkeeper of the Stadium of Light era.

However, despite there being plenty of truth in just how developed these lads are and how composed they can be, this may also be a case of Speakman skillfully manipulating and redefining the meaning of the word ‘experienced’ in order to frame it in a Sunderland context.

As Sunderland fans, we often think of a warhorse like Batth as the very embodiment of ‘experience’- a player who’s seen it all, can lead, inspire, cajole and galvanise his teammates when the chips are down and games become fraught.

To Speakman, however, it seems that the criteria are altogether different, and that once you hit a certain number of games as a first teamer, you’re in the category marked ‘senior pro’ and your status is duly elevated.

It’s quite a unique way of viewing things and it’s also risky, because not every player who racks up a century of appearances or more is blessed with leadership credentials, and no developing player should be immune to being kept on the straight and narrow, regardless of how talented they are.

What’s abundantly clear is that despite the constant demands for flexibility at the minimum and the widespread overhaul that many fans are seeking, there’s going to be no dramatic shift in Sunderland’s recruitment policy this summer.

The young players will be persisted with, their slightly older teammates will continue to develop, and from that, it’s obvious that Speakman feels we can breed experience close to home as opposed to dipping into the transfer market and adding it via shrewd recruitment and smart use of free agency.

It’s a policy on which this club has often thrived in recent years, but it’s not without potential drawbacks, and if Speakman is to rebuild his credibility after the turmoil of 2023/2024, he certainly needs Sunderland’s crop of promising youngsters to grow up quickly if next season is to have a chance of being a successful one.