Could 2024/2025 be a breakthrough season for Matty Young?

Gav says…

The hype around him is pretty impossible to ignore - given his age and the fact they’re already farming him out on loan says a lot about where they think he’s headed.

Goalkeepers, especially young ones, aren’t going to be trusted to play ‘proper’ footy- and the National League North is definitely a proper league filled with ex-Football League players - unless they’re good enough to do it.

Going by what I’ve seen and heard from Darlington fans, they’re seriously impressed with Young’s ability and have likened him to two other former Quakers’ loanees in Kasper Schmeichel and Jordan Pickford, so the praise doesn’t come much higher than that.

He’s playing games for England U18s as well as club football down the road, and come the summer I’d expect a few things to happen.

One, for him to be kept around the squad for pre-season so the incoming head coach can then take a look at him, and two, for him to go out on loan again but this time to a Football League side.

There’s no reason that he can’t go out and get another year of experience playing regularly down the pyramid, not when you consider the ability and potential he has, and I’m sure there’ll be a queue of clubs more than willing to take him off our hands.

The sky’s the limit with this lad, and unlike outfield players, I think the best thing for him at his age is to keep playing games and progressing up the ladder.

It won’t be long before he’s Sunderland’s number one and with time on his side, there’s certainly no need to rush him into that position.

Phil West says…

Young’s continued development and growing reputation is excellent news, both for himself and Sunderland AFC, and judging by what we’re reading about him, he seems to be making a real name for himself domestically, and has duly been rewarded with international honours.

In terms of next season, I think a loan move to a club further up the football pyramid would be perfect for him.

I suspect that we’ll stick with Anthony Patterson and Nathan Bishop as our number one and two respectively, so Young will hopefully secure himself a loan move to a League One club where his development can continue apace.

The establishment of Patterson as our number one has set a template that we could easily follow for years to come.

He made his name during a loan spell at Notts County before returning to Wearside and cementing himself as our first choice stopper, and I see absolutely no reason why Young’s Sunderland career can’t follow a similar path. He’s already physically imposing and drawing rave reviews for his ability, so with another year of senior football under his belt, he’ll only get better.

He’s definitely a player to watch for the future, and I trust that Sunderland will ensure that whatever comes next is the right move for him. Homegrown goalkeepers seem to be something we specialise in nowadays, and Young’s progress is a real boost for everyone connected with the academy and for those who’ve shown such faith in him.