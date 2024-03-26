Sunderland should use the final eight games as a platform for Chris Rigg to shine

Qualities I’ve always admired in footballers are fearlessness and the willingness to seize control of a game, demand the ball, and drive their teammates on.

At a club such as Sunderland, where the pressure can be enormous and sometimes stifling, these are often must-have attributes for any attacker who passes this way.

Over the years, we’ve been blessed to witness a smattering of players of that ilk in the red and white stripes, and I still get a feeling of ‘did he really play for us?’ when I consider that we got to see an in-his-prime Stefan Schwarz on Wearside, and years later, the mercurially talented Stéphane Sessègnon illuminating games as we briefly threatened to become a stable Premier League team.

These players had the skill, the footballing intelligence, and the mentality to match. They weren’t burdened by fear when they pulled on a Sunderland jersey and they played up to the big occasions rather than retreating into their shells.

In 2024, one player who could well be on the way to establishing himself as a player of that calibre is Chris Rigg, whose continued rise to prominence has provided one of the very rare shafts of light during what’s often been a season of frustration.

Recently, Rigg’s international exploits have caught the eye, whilst his schedule at club level has been carefully managed (probably fairly so), but as the Championship season enters its final stretch, the time feels right for Mike Dodds to make the homegrown youngster one of our key players as we seek to end the season on a positive note.

What I particularly like about Rigg is that he seems to play the game in the kind of style you’d expect to see in a much older and more experienced footballer, and the fact that he’s already captain of his country’s age-group team tells quite a story.

Combining leadership credentials with such prodigious skill is something that needs to be treasured and nurtured, which is what we seem to be doing, and it’s doubtless why we haven’t been too heavily reliant on him during the 2023/2024 season.

However, I firmly believe that after some superb displays in recent weeks, we could be on the verge of seeing Rigg burnish his credentials even more, because he ought to be given as much game time as possible between now and the end of the season.

In possession, there’s an unhurried flow to everything he does, and like any good player, he seldom panics and he doesn’t look to get rid of the ball immediately after receiving it. Instead, he demonstrates control, awareness, and a level of fearlessness that’s been missing from our play for quite some time.

Against Leicester City, for example, he was at the heart of everything that was good about our play, and as we began to take the game to the Foxes during the second half, Rigg was everywhere; hassling and harrying when we didn’t have the ball, and keeping things motoring when we did.

The mentality that Rigg seems to be blessed with- that of immense self confidence but not arrogance, in my opinion- is something you can’t teach.

You either possess it or you don’t, and even though many of our players have often appeared to play as if restrained by an invisible straitjacket this season, Rigg hasn’t, and even his concession of a penalty against Southampton didn’t seem to faze him

Instead, he merely got on with the game and continued to work hard- another sign of a very strong mentality.

To my mind, Rigg’s continued improvement is a cornerstone of something we can certainly be encouraged by.

Our academy-level sides are filled with exciting young talents, many of whom are catching the eye every week, and someone like Tommy Watson should take immense heart from what Rigg’s achieved this season.

After all, if one player can do it, why can’t others follow?

The pathways from the academy to the first team are certainly there, and you’d hope that Rigg’s journey over the past year can inspire others to apply themselves and work as hard as they can to become first team regulars.

Many of our young talents might be viewing the final eight games as a chance to set themselves up for a big summer ahead of 2024/2025, and Rigg will doubtless be among them.

Let’s hope that Mike Dodds affords him the chance to show how good he can be during the run in, and that his teammates can maybe take a little bit of inspiration from a player who’s young in age, but often plays the game like a veteran.

Now feels like as good a time as any to unleash him, and the potential rewards for both the team and Rigg himself are enormous.