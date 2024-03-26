Fan Letters: “Sunderland’s mistakes of 2023/2024 need to be learned from and not repeated”

The Echo player ratings from the Leicester U21s game, plus reports of Chris Rigg’s outstanding performance as England U17 captain, suggest we might enjoy a bright future with our young and returning players.

This is providing we hire a good head coach to develop their talent and recruit a little more experience to blend and mould the youngsters into a good football team.

It was good to read that the performance of our U21s versus Leicester was improved by a slimmed-down Bradley Dack.

He reportedly put in a real shift and communicated well, so could he take his performance into the first team and help us through the rest of this season, perhaps even becoming one of the experienced cornerstones we need?

Elsewhere, the recently announced Stadium of Light improvement plans are needed and welcome.

The woeful standard of ticketing and club shop stock must also be urgently fixed, as these services are vital to supporters and provide essential revenue streams. Hopefully, the club has learned that the debacle surrounding the Newcastle game can’t be repeated, and that our fans must come first every time.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has his heart in the right place and he’s probably the right man to continue turning our great club around.

However, he needs to be more hands-on, and he has much to do and learn.

In the same way that the team will benefit from more experience, the same is true of Dreyfus, and having the right person on board to guide him could be a real benefit.

Let’s hope the draw against QPR stopped the rot.

The international break has allowed the coaches to get some essential work done; player recovery continues and I hope we start to see continual improvements for the rest of this season.

I’ve been watching Sunderland for over sixty years and have successfully managed a multi-faceted business for over thirty years.

The most important lessons I learned were that I didn’t know it all, and without selective guidance, I would’ve failed.

I know that every business at every level needs guidance from those that know, and without it, the business stumbles, falls and ultimately fails.

Sunderland AFC is a business, with the risk of failure and criteria for growth as any other.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, John. Thank you for your letter. For me, once this season is over and we can address what went wrong and how to put it right, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus simply has to do everything in his power to rebuild bridges with the fans that have doubtless been damaged during 2023/2024. What’s frustrating is that many of the mistakes, such as the Black Cats’ Bar debacle, the issues with the coaching team, and so on, have been self-inflicted. You can accept things going wrong that are beyond your control, but the club had the ability to make sure these issues were handled differently, and that’s where the frustration lies. Regarding Bradley Dack, who knows what kind of a role he’ll play during the final eight games? I certainly don’t think we’ll be extending his contract for another season, so if he can chip in with a goal or two and maybe some assists, it would leave him with something to show for what’s been a largely dismal campaign.

The last time I was at Cardiff, all the pubs had signs outside saying ‘away supporters not welcome’, so if you want a drink, bring your own.

Back to the team, and hopefully Mike Dodds will start the returning players and for God’s sake, leave out Mason Burstow, because if he’s on, we play with ten men.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has short arms and deep pockets, but he must surely realise that we need to bring in a new head coach before the season ends, in order to get to know the players before the new season starts.

Darren Ferguson would be a good bet, if we could poach him from Peterborough.

Happy Easter to all.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for getting in touch. Personally, I’d be amazed if we brought in a new head coach before the end of the season, although Mike Dodds’ comments about the club’s willingness to bring in someone ‘tomorrow’ if they were the right person were quite interesting. I’d like to think that they’re looking at potential candidates as we speak, and that the new man will be installed shortly after the season finishes. There’s going to be a lot of work to do, and they really can’t afford to get this appointment wrong, especially after what’s gone on this season.

I think Kristjaan Speakman should table a bid for Lawrence Shankland of Hearts.

He couldn't go wrong as he’ll be far better than the rubbish he’s brought in so far.

