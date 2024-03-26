Share All sharing options for: On This Day (26th March 1927): Bell chimes as an emphatic victory sparks a run of wins!

Whilst the ‘Roaring Twenties’ were in full flight around the world, this period wasn’t always felt quite as keenly on Wearside.

By 1927, the consequences of the Great War, plus the General Strike of a year before, were biting hard across parts of the North East, and it was up to Robert Kyle’s Sunderland team to provide some cheer for their fans.

There was certainly prosperity in terms of entertainment and goals for the regulars, with the Lads finishing the season as top scorers in Division One.

The visit of Leeds United was one of several high-scoring encounters and it was particularly noteworthy for goalkeeper John ‘Paddy’ Bell, who experienced an action-packed afternoon on his Sunderland debut.

A local lad from Seaham Colliery, Bell had initially joined the club as an amateur in 1924 and having previously acted as backup, was now set for a run in the first team.

He watched on from the other end of the pitch as Stan Ramsay powered in a fierce drive to put the Lads ahead after twelve minutes, but he’d be soon called into action in order to preserve that advantage, producing a brilliant save from Tommy Jennings’ well struck penalty.

Ramsay then capitalised on Leeds wasting the opportunity by making it 2-0 before the break, and at half time things were looking comfortable for Sunderland.

However, things went up a notch in the second half, with Bell being forced off injured barely ten minutes in.

Whilst some reports referred to it rather euphemistically as just a straightforward ‘challenge’, the incident that forced the keeper to be withdrawn was a lot more troubling as he received a kick to the stomach from United’s Tom Mitchell.

Angered perhaps but in no way daunted by our numerical disadvantage, we then put Leeds to the sword to brighten up an otherwise rather dull teatime sky.

Dave Halliday grabbed himself a hat trick, completing his three-goal salvo in the final minute, whilst Ramsay had achieved the same feat shortly before.

The Peacocks did score twice through Russell Wainscoat to give the scoreline an air of respectability, but deep down they probably knew that a specialist stopper would’ve more than likely dealt with both efforts.

Inside right Bobby Marshall had replaced Bell in goal and generally did very well in the circumstances, but was exposed by the two goals he did concede.

The away team had been struggling for form and would be relegated come the end of the campaign, with their defensive struggles being laid bare at Roker. In contrast, home half backs Arthur Andrews and Charlie Parker were said to have performed superbly, whilst Leeds’ number one Jimmy Potts also played well despite shipping six.

Originally from Northumberland, his own showing was presumably of little comfort on the journey back to Yorkshire but for one Leeds fan it was a lot worse, as Charles Pearson of Beeston was admitted to the Infirmary with severe head injuries having fallen down a flight of steps at Sunderland Central Station as he went to board the train home.

The following Monday was equally sad, with the funerals of two prominent figures taking place.

Joseph Lowes Thompson, chairman of Robert Thompson and Sons shipbuilders and the second son of his namesake father, and John Heaton, a former Sunderland director, were both interred.

Thompson Senior had been hugely influential in helping establish Sunderland as one of the most powerful clubs in the country, whilst Barnard Castle native Heaton had been a brewer as well as serving on the board.

Former chairman Councillor Frederick William Taylor was present for a service held at St. Aidan’s Church in Grangetown for Heaton, whilst current incumbent William Henry Bell was recorded as having sent his apologies.

On a more positive note, victory over Leeds proved quite the tonic for the Lads, as we’d been in title contention earlier in the season but had since dropped off the pace.

We won our next three games, eventually finishing in a credible third place in the Division One table, and even better was to come during the following years.

Mass unemployment and poor working and living conditions continued to make life tough for many, but by the time the 6-2 scoreline was repeated exactly a decade later come the March 26 1937 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Lads were reigning Football League Champions and were gearing up for an FA Cup semi-final appearance that would lead to us lifting the trophy for the first time- two achievements that were greatly appreciated by the local public.