Lasses Report: Top-of-the-table Sunderland earn the derby bragging rights with win over Durham

We don’t like to do things the easy way, do we?

At least it makes it entertaining for the neutral and fans who want to endure a cardiac arrest. I couldn’t quite tell if I was suffering from heart palpitations or just feeling the vibrations of the cacophony of noise next to me as we scored goal after goal.

It’s safe to say after last weekend’s 1-0 loss away to London City Lionesses, that the squad and supporters both left Princes Park feeling deflated and as though our chance of retaining top spot had diminished. However, despite both Charlton and Southampton getting back to winning ways, promotion chasers Crystal Palace lost 2-0 to Sheffield United and Birmingham were held to a 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

With only a few games left of the season, looking at the FA Women’s Championship table is incredible. With every single team fighting for something. From 1st to 6th teams are vying for that solo promotion spot to the Women’s Super League, whilst from 7th to 12th teams are fighting to avoid the two automatic relegation spots.

This season has been incredibly entertaining, with the lasses certainly providing that with their unprecedented (to the fans) performance and position this season, as well as being part of some thrilling games.

Sunday’s game against local rivals Durham Women certainly being one of them!

The squad picked by Mel Reay and her coaching staff was one to be expected and a team that has started almost every single game this season. The only change to the lineup was Kosovan, Liz Ejupi coming into the starting eleven to replace the injured Mollie Rouse, who picked up a slight knock in training during the week.

As expertly previewed by RR contributor Ollie Burns, Durham Women were heading into this fixture having not won a game since 17th December and sitting eighth in the table, four points off relegation. Whereas the lasses came into the game still sitting top of the table despite their disappointing loss to London City.

Whilst it was a hard one to take, supporters felt that result was the wake-up call the lasses needed to head into their final four games with renewed vigour and determination.

That is exactly how Sunderland started their match yesterday, as they looked to press Durham straight from the off in front of a club record of 1477 supporters.

Just two minutes in and the lasses had a chance to go 1-0 up when Jessica Brown crossed in a brilliant ball from the right wing. Emily Scarr rose the highest to meet it with her head, but McAloon in Durham’s goal was on hand to save it.

Emily Scarr was in action once again just moments later when she had an opportunity from the left wing and fired a shot towards goal, but McAloon was once again equal to the chance and made the save.

After 10 minutes, Mary McAteer had what was Sunderland’s third chance on goal when she fired off a venomous shot from distance that looked destined to bulge in the back of the net, however Durham’s stalwart captain Sarah Wilson headed the shot off the line at the last second to deny Sunderland the lead.

From then on, the game began to open up with Durham also looking to get forward with their front two of Saoirse Noonan and Amy Andrews linking up well and causing trouble for our defensive backline at times. Ex-Sunderland player Mollie Lambert flicked a header towards goal from a cross into the box, but Claudia Moan made a comfortable save.

30 minutes into the match and the intensity was building. After finding their rhythm, both teams were bursting forward with end to end action, pace, tackles and sublime football on show. Yet, it was the lasses who were the first to cheer as Emily Scarr scored in the 32nd minute after Liz Ejupi did well to keep the ball alive and shift the ball into Scarr’s line of sight.

Sunderland were then two goals to the good when Mary McAteer sprinted to the back post and superbly placed the ball into the back of net following on from Jenna Dear’s deep cross.

However, the action didn’t stop there. Just a few minutes after going 2-0 up, Sunderland conceded what was a poor goal. A ball cutback into the lasses box wasn’t dealt with and with Claudia racing to close down the pass by the by-line, it left a relatively open goal for Mollie Lambert to get the final touch on what looked to have been more of an own goal from Jessica Brown.

The lasses weren’t dispirited by the opponents reducing the deficit and continued to take the game to Durham, but credit to the Blues as they also took their game up a notch sensing they could potentially grab and equaliser before half time.

Thankfully for Sunderland and the fans in attendance, the lasses headed into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

Straight from the referee’s whistle Sunderland tried to put Durham on the back foot with their relentless pace and energy. It almost paid dividends in thr 51st minute when McAteer’s cross found Liz Ejupi who looked certain to score against her former side, but she couldn’t quite connect with the ball and it was comfortable for McAloon to save.

The early chance for Sunderland seemed to wake something up in Durham, as they maintained a solid period of possession and opportunities through the middle of the pitch. The lasses were doing well to contain them, but the introduction of Eleanor Ryan-Doyle for Saoirse Noonan seemed to change the way the Blues played and in the 57th minute Mollie Lambert got her brace following on from a great pass by Lily Crosthwaite.

With the game evenly poised and perhaps the permutations of dropped points weighing on the mind of Sunderland, the lasses kicked into gear and stepped up their game.

In the 63rd minute, Sunderland looked to have made it 3-2 after Jessica Brown’s shot, but somehow the ball stayed out and a goalmouth scramble ensued with the visitors eventually clearing the ball out of danger. Yet moments later Sunderland did indeed get their third and McAteer got her second of the game when she controlled the ball wonderfully in the box to calmly slot it past McAloon to give the lasses the lead again.

It wouldn’t be football or Sunderland though without a little drama.

Durham weren’t about to rest on their laurels or make it easy for the lasses and after being awarded a freekick just outside the box on the right side, Beth Hepple – who is a freekick specialist, fired the set piece into the top left corner to make the game 3-3 with just under 20 minutes left.

But my dear reader, once again the drama didn’t end there.

Just one minute and 31 seconds later, Jenna Dear fired home a shot from just outside the box after being laid off from the newly introduced Katy Watson to cause jubilation behind the goal.

75 minutes in. Sunderland winning 4-3. The game was still feeling incredibly tense as the clock agonisingly wound down. Another goal would give us a cushion and impetus to see the game sensibly out. And who steps up other than Katy Watson to give us that slight reprieve.

Minutes after Dear’s goal, Watson – who had done superbly since coming on as a substitute, made a brilliant run to cut inside from the right wing, timing it impeccably to beat the Durham offside trap as Katie Kitching played the ball to the 18-year-old to fire it into the bottom corner.

Once again sparking wild scenes across Eppleton as we were once again treated to a tantalising and exciting spectacle of football and late goals.

Mary McAteer made way for an electric ovation whilst being replaced by Ellen Jones in the 90th minute with the fourth official indicating eight additional minutes of playing time after a few stoppages for injury in the second half.

The wind had been taken out of Durham’s sails at this point and the lasses were content to maintain possession and take the ball to the corner flag at times. However this didn’t stop Sunderland attempting to extend their lead further.

A loud exclamation and cry of relief emanated from the lips of every Sunderland fan, as the referee blew for the final whistle. Signalling the end of an entertaining game of football and an all-important three points for Sunderland.

A hugely important win for Sunderland, not just in terms of getting one over on Durham, but also to maintain our promotion push. The lasses still sit first in the Women’s Championship, but with four other teams breathing down their necks and only four points separating them. Every game is a must win. Especially with Palace, Birmingham and Charlton all having a game in hand.

Sunderland categorically have to win all their remaining fixtures to stand a chance at winning the division and achieving promotion and unfortunately even then, it may not be enough.

However, in our final three games, we face 12th (bottom) placed Watford away this weekend. A fixture that is winnable on paper, but we know it’s never that simple. But even more integral, is that we play against challengers Charlton and Crystal Palace. Wins are a must, but taking points away from fellow fighters adds extra trepidation, pressure and excitement.

Sunderland play Charlton Women on Sunday 21st April at Eppleton in their final home game of the season, whereas they travel down to South to face Crystal Palace away in the final game on Sunday 28th April.

That final game of the season could be incredibly tasty – especially as a neutral. As Sunderland play Crystal Palace, but also Charlton face Southampton. The title decider may well come down to that final match, so be sure to follow along for what will be a nail-biting and tantalising 23/24 season finale.