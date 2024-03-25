If a Sunderland fan became Chairman...

As with every autobiography, the author starts off by stating where they came from and in Sir Bob’s case, it was as the son of a Consett steel worker who grew up a Sunderland fan.

Quite early on, I found out that we had something in common in that we both used to stand in the Fulwell End at Roker Park, albeit a couple of decades apart. That and that we both used to walk miles to the Job Centre.

As his story unfolds, you begin really appreciate just how much of a Sunderland fan Sir Bob Murray is. He’s a complete red and white nut who’s watched the Lads since the 1950’s and you get the feeling - as with most lifelong fans - that he possesses an almost encyclopedic knowledge of players and matches during that time.

As you read on, you also learn how this unemployed son of a steelworker started to make something of himself.

With an eye for figures, he helped companies turn around their fortunes until he became successful in setting up his own businesses before the opportunity arose for this lifelong Sunderland who’d made a name for himself in manufacturing kitchens to become involved in the boardroom of the club he supported.

You get the feeling that in those early days, Murray was in awe at meeting some of his early heroes such as Brian Clough, or having the chance to work with Bob Stokoe, who he brought in as caretaker manager after Lawrie McMenemy’s departure.

As chairman, he was thrown right in at the deep end, with Sunderland relegated to the third tier within a couple of months of him taking over.

On and off the pitch, he was at the heart of one of the most momentous periods in Sunderland’s history, with the move from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light and on a wider stage, the formation of the Premier League.

He tells it all from his point of view, giving his insight into many of the things that happened, revealing that for some things that occurred that we scratched our heads at as fans, then he did too - such as Peter Reid pushing out players such as Allan Johnston, Nicky Summerbee and Chris Makin for off-field problems.

You also get the message that like all chairman, he didn’t like wasting money on bad transfers. I was trying to keep a tally through the book as to the number of times the two million pounds in wages and fees on Carsten Fredgaard was mentioned, but I lost count!

He has countless stories of things that went on behind the scenes, such as Bobby Saxton’s astonishing dressing room assessment of Michael Gray’s missed penalty at Wembley, and McMenemy rewarding Nick Pickering after he scored two goals to secure his first win as manager.

He reflects on his encounters and relationships with other chairmen; how his initially good relationship with Newcastle United under Gordon McKeag turned sour when they fell under the control of John Hall, which contrasted with the tremendous help he had from Middlesborough supremo Steve Gibson when building the Stadium of Light.

Of all the stories Sir Bob has to tell, I only really had issue with one and that was his assessment of Malcolm Crosby, who he concludes was ‘bloody useless’.

Maybe he was, but if so, what was Terry Butcher, or Howard Wilkinson or McMenemy, the latter of which he inherited as manager?

None of them received that kind of criticism, even though they were just as bad if not worse, and you suspect he had more respect for those figures because of what they’d achieved in the game.

If that was one thing in the book I didn't like, then one thing I did is that there’s a complete lack of ego from the author.

He’s rightly proud of his achievement of not only building the Stadium of Light - debt free he’ll add - but also the Academy of Light, which comes through clearly.

He describes himself as naturally a more shy person than a figurehead and there are no stands in his name at the stadium. or across the seats which you see occurring at other clubs. Only the Murray gates, which as he built the place, we can probably give him that one.

In his own assessment, he only ever felt arrogant as Sunderland Chairman once, and that was back in 1999 when Peter Reid’s team stormed the championship with 105 points, where he travelled away with the team and expected to win.

Reading from his point of view, you can't help feel it was a real shame for him when after so much hard work over some 15 years to get Sunderland where he wanted them to be on the football pyramid, with a huge wonderful new stadium, a first class training academy and punching high in the league it all came crashing down so quickly. You get the feel for how much it hurt him personally.

His take on it was that when it came to replacing players like Quinn, Makin, Summerbee and Johnstone is ‘ we replaced gold with silver’, a sentiment shared by many fans of the time.

He also goes on to talk about many other things such as Ellis Short and where it all went wrong for him, building the new Wembley, St Georges Park and not least the Beacon of Light and the Foundation of Light, to which all proceeds from the sale of the book are donated.

If you became a Sunderland fan from any time from the 1960’s through to the mid 2000’s then this is a book to read. If you like to read about the history of the club then I still recommend it. You feel that with his knowledge of games that he has watched and the stories he has to tell there are a couple of other books in him — ‘Sir Bob Murray’s top Sunderland matches’ or maybe ‘Sir Bob Murray’s tales from the inside’.

I’ve read a number of autobiographies from ex-players and managers, but this one I think exceeds them because for a player or manager, their spell at Sunderland was a chapter in their life and as such only gets a few chapters in the book. With this book, Sunderland has been a part of Sir Bob's whole life.

He is 77 years old now, and like everyone of that age has earned the right to put his feet up. You wonder if there will ever be a Sunderland fan as chairman ever again, but in some respects, it is a pity that there isn't someone like him involved around the higher echelons of the club. Someone who has lived, breathed as a Sunderland fan and understands us.

If he had got wind of what was being prepared in the away supporters bar before the FA Cup tie against Newcastle you suspect he would have said ‘Enough of that bollocks, get it down!’

When you read the book, you start to truly appreciate what he did. He was never a chairman who put his feet up smoking cigars and drinking brandy for the near two decades that he was around, he really tried to make a difference and place the club at the highest level.

It's hard to compare players and managers from different eras and the same with chairmen, but he has to be considered one of the most influential chairmen in our history.

Sir Bob Murray would like to make it clear for the next time anyone wishes to ask why we never bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic when we were second in the Premier League, is because... well, because he was never bloody well asked.