What might Hemir’s Sunderland future look like?

Towards the end of Sunderland’s best performance and our most enjoyable day of the 2023/2024 season by a mile, the 5-0 home hammering of Southampton in the heady days of last summer, Hemir was presented with a fabulous chance to add another layer of gloss to the scoreline and open his competitive account for the Lads in the process.

Finding himself clean through as the Saints defence was caught on the hop once again, the young striker looked nailed on to make it 6-0, only to freeze at the crucial moment with his shot being blocked.

However, at the time, nobody seemed to make much of it.

We’d won the game comfortably, everyone seemed happy, and surely Hemir- like many of his teammates- would continue to improve following his summer arrival from Benfica. Indeed, as a fellow fan said to me as we exited the stadium, ‘All he needs is one goal and he’ll be off and away’.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

As we prepare for the final limp to the finishing line and to bid farewell to a season that nobody will look back on with any real fondness, Hemir’s future seems to be a hot topic of discussion, with many fans eager to either loan him out or cut him loose entirely, which would surely be a bridge too far, even after such an unproductive season.

As ever, the discussion has been intense, with the middle ground basically non existent.

However, as is so often the case, there is a middle ground, and it’s perfectly possible to acknowledge the poor standard of performances often turned in by Hemir whilst accepting that he’s often been a victim of the turbulence that’s engulfed the first team ever since Tony Mowbray’s departure.

For what it’s worth, I felt that Mowbray often didn’t do Hemir any favours, not least when he threw him on against Leicester City in what felt as much like a futile gesture aimed at Kristjaan Speakman as it did an opportunity for the striker to make an impression, and things haven’t really improved since.

Having spent a lot of time away from the first team picture as Michael Beale and then Mike Dodds opted to persist with the equally ineffectual Mason Burstow and the combative if often non-threatening Nazariy Rusyn, he’s gradually been phased back into the fold, albeit with no success, as the selection policy regarding strikers has become ever more confused.

The question is, what’s truly holding Hemir back?

Confidence? A lack of application? Unhappiness in his current environment? Nobody save for the player himself and his teammates and coaches know for sure, and it’s important to remember that as much as we want the team to succeed, the club has a duty of care towards the players, regardless of how much criticism they might take.

Personally, I fully expect him to be loaned out over the summer, albeit this will depend on whether we fully address the striker situation and bring in the kind of forwards that everyone seems to agree we need.

I’d be staggered if efforts were made to try and sell him, not least because of how much faith the club has placed in his potential since his arrival. However, at this stage, you simply can’t see his development being expedited at the Stadium of Light, and not to the level that we’d need for 2024/2025, barring the arrival of an elite coach who can put in the effort needed.

I’m always cautious about the idea of loaning players out on the basis that ‘they need to be toughened up’, and so on (an offshoot of the Roy Keane ‘he’ll put a rocket up them’, theory) and if Hemir is sent to a lower league or overseas club for 2024/2025, it’s a 50/50 call as to whether it’ll succeed.

Kicking the can down the road might be an appealing prospect for the fans, but the easy option isn’t always the right one, and I really hope the club thinks long and hard about the correct next step.

Regardless of how we might feel about Hemir, he’s our player and he doesn’t deserve to be given the cold shoulder and shunted out of the door without a proper plan in place. Our policy of showing faith in youth has already taken a hammering this season, and botching this particular conundrum would be even worse.

Yes, he’s struggled this season, but nobody should be reveling in that, and whatever comes next, the good of his career has to come first. That’s the least he deserves.