Wage caps and agent talk: The Sunderland and Jack Clarke dilemma

Jack Clarke’s agent, Ian Harte, has again been speaking to the press about the likelihood of his client signing a new contract with Sunderland, among other things.

According to Harte, discussions were held last summer but the offer tabled by the club was some way short of what the player and his agent were asking for, thereby leaving ‘no chance at all’ of Clarke extending his existing contract beyond 2026.

To be fair to Harte, he did point out that we have a fixed wage structure in place which they’re not keen to break, and you can look at a number of good reasons why the club shouldn’t do so, and see the logic of it.

First and foremost, with a wage ceiling in place and looking at the figures that are reported, Sunderland are one of the better-run clubs in the Championship, from a financial perspective at least.

The governing bodies are clamping down on clubs that break Financial Fair Play rules and as Sunderland fans, we shouldn’t need any reminder at all of the many years in the Premier League where we paid wages to players that were beyond our means.

We ignored the warning signs in our accounts year after year, until it eventually swallowed us up as we nosedived from the Premier League to League One, with the club nearly going out of business in the process.

Given our history, spending within our means makes sense.

Secondly, although Clarke is without a doubt our best player, if he was to be given the contract he wants, would several of his teammates not feel they deserve some kind of parity or at least an increase on their own existing contracts, which would lead to the wage structure being ripped apart?

There are two arguments for keeping his contract as it is, now here’s a ‘but....’

Older supporters will remember the standoff between Peter Reid and another brilliant left winger in Allan Johnston.

Back then, the manager had total control over team affairs and recruitment, and when Johnston refused to sign the contract offered by the club, Reid reacted by putting him in the reserves for a year, in a move which Sir Bob Murray now describes as ‘nonsensical by the manager’, and also asking why we didn’t just give the player what he was asking for.

One good reason is that as Sir Bob would say, Clarke is ‘gold’.

He’s a quality player, a cut above at this level and at Sunderland, we do have a history of struggling to replace gold with gold, such as Ross Stewart, Darren Bent, and Niall Quinn.

There’s another ‘but…’

Suppose Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus relented and gave Clarke the contract he wanted.

According to Harte, he loves it here and we can see that he’s really enjoying playing in a red and white shirt. Therefore, if he wants to stay, give him the contract he wants and let him play somewhere he wants to be next season.

However, what happens in a year’s time if we aren’t promoted next season?

Clarke’s an extremely talented player who’s turned the heads of several clubs in the Premier League and abroad, and being such a talented player, I have no doubt at all that he’s ambitious and wants to play at the highest level.

In that case, we’ll be staring down the barrel of another summer of speculation with no hope of him staying, except that he would be on a bigger and potentially wage structure-busting contract, assuming his head isn't turned this summer.

These articles are usually labelled ‘opinion pieces’, but this one shouldn’t be.

Instead, it should be described as a ‘conundrum’, because I honestly couldn’t come down 100% on either side.

I can see the logic of running the finances responsibly, as we saw where it took us when we didn’t. On the other hand, we know only too well how we’ve struggled to replace quality players when they move on.

Those are the arguments. Add more if you can think of any, take them and debate!