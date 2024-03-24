How big a role could Sunderland’s returnees play during the Easter weekend?

Gav says…

The fact Evans and Alese only played forty five minutes on Friday night makes me think they’re probably not quite ready yet, and therefore won’t be rushed in for the following game, but I could be wrong.

Both of them have been out for a long time and need to be managed carefully, so whilst I think there’s an immediate need for fresh blood in the team, I also think that for the long term betterment of the players and the team, we should take our time with both players.

I guess it all depends on how they feel off the back of that U21s game and then how they train through the week.

If all is good, I guess it’s not a massive stretch to ask both of them to play for an hour, but it’s the Championship and the games are a lot more intense and physical than U21 football, so there’s lots to consider here.

Dack, however, is a slightly different case given he was on the bench for the last game, which tells me he’s about as close as he can get. He played seventy seven minutes, which is a good indicator of where he’s at from a fitness perspective.

He also looked a lot leaner than he did at the start of the season, and scored a decent goal. He also pressed well from the front and I think he’ll be pleased with his evening’s work, so providing he’s not feeling too sore after the game, I’d be intrigued to see how he trains this week.

We’re absolutely desperate up top at the minute and whilst I don’t think he’s the answer to our long term problem, he can’t do a worse job than Mason Burstow or Hemir have recently and he’d add a lot of experience to a side sorely in need of some at present.

He’s scored plenty of goals at Championship level over the years and with a lack of decent competition for his place - and I feel like I’m going barmy just saying this, but needs must - I wouldn’t be against giving him a run of three or four games up there to let him prove his worth.

What have we got left to lose?

Andrew Smithson says…

﻿If any of the senior players from Friday night are at the level required fitness-wise, I’d have them involved straight away. The team needs a boost anyway, and those coming back from injury normally have a spring in their step, so should bring plenty of energy.

After long layoffs, they’ll be itching to get involved and Easter weekend is as good a time as any because you need to shuffle things around to keep people fresh. There’s also the long journey to and from Wales to factor in, so even if they’re used as substitutes, it would be a positive move.

The U21 performance against Leicester City was one of their best this season so I wouldn’t mind having a few others involved in the first team squad too.

It’s been encouraging seeing a few new names on the bench in recent weeks and whilst that’s partially as a result of our dreadful injury record, these boys do still deserve a chance. A little taste before the summer should really spur them on, and add something to games that have the potential to otherwise be dead rubbers.

Going back to the original point, Alese, Evans and Dack could all bring something as well.

Alese, whose new contract was a nice surprise, and Evans have both been sorely missed and whilst Dack hasn’t had the best of times at Sunderland, I couldn’t fault him on Friday.

He put a shift in, was trying to talk some of the younger lads throughout the game and most encouragingly of all, he added a different dimension to the attack.

Our forward play is crying out for a bit more guile as things stand, and for all the other problems. I honestly feel the number of absences we’ve had to deal with has been a massive issue, so I wish them all lots of luck in their recoveries.

Phil West says…

In the first instance, it’s a real relief to see some of our first team players slowly edging their way back to fitness.

The injury crisis that’s robbed us of so much quality during 2023/2024 hasn’t eased yet, but there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel, which is a huge boost ahead of the final eight games of the season.

In terms of what kind of role Dack, Alese and Evans might play over the Easter weekend, I suspect all three will find themselves in the squads to face Cardiff and Blackburn, and will be eased back into the rigours of Championship football with cameo appearances in both games.

Regarding Dack, I suspect he’ll be utilised as a ‘false nine’ when he makes his return, and quite how successful this’ll be is anyone’s guess.

However, given our goalscoring issues and the fact that nobody currently seems capable of leading the line to great effect, perhaps Mike Dodds might see some value in using the experience and know-how of Dack in that role.

I suspect that Dack and Sunderland will part ways at the end of the season, barring some kind of remarkable contribution during the final eight games, so let’s hope he can play a meaningful role after a fairly dismal, injury-affected campaign on Wearside.

Elsewhere, the potential returns of Alese and Evans are huge, as they both remain key players when fit and there’s no doubt that Evans’ guile and ball-winning ability and Alese’s quality and toughness have been a huge miss this season.

That said, I’d be eager not to rush them back too quickly and run the risk of further injury, so smart management is going to be key, and I trust the coaching staff to balance the here and now with the longer term interests of both the team and the players themselves.