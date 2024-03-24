Lasses Preview: It’s Sunderland vs Durham in the River Wear derby!

Today’s game against Durham is at Eppleton and kicks off at 2:00pm.

The club has arranged for the Hetton Centre adjacent to the ground to be open from 12:30pm, and activities will include a Q&A session with Keira Ramshaw, face painting and fan submissions for flag and shirt designs. The Bob Paisley bar will also be open, for those who might fancy a pre-match drink.

After last week’s disappointing loss to London City Lionesses, Sunderland will need to win every single remaining game to finish top of the league and secure promotion.

The Lasses have been in excellent form all season but have conceded four goals in their last three games against opposition we would’ve expected to perform better against. However, a full-strength side is available to manager Mel Reay and the team have been at pains to showcase their dedication in training this week.

In her press conference, Reay also expressed disappointment about the game not being played at the Stadium of Light following Durham’s refusal to move the fixture date.

Fortunately, the fans are more than able to fill Eppleton and get behind the team, with recent efforts from both the supporters’ group and club to improve the matchday environment.

Durham, meanwhile, haven’t won a game since 2023.

A 1-0 win against Southampton in December was their most recent victory, and top scorer Amy Andrews hasn’t scored in over a month, with her last goal against London City in February marking her fifth of the season.

During our last fixture against Durham in the league, the Lasses secured a 1-0 win with a superb goal from Katie Kitching.

Kitching has contributed three goals and four assists in the Championship so far this season, having been an attacking revolution in midfield for Sunderland- so much so, in fact, that the New Zealand national team have had her flying halfway around the world to invigorate their own games!

Other fixtures to keep an eye on are Charlton versus London City, Crystal Palace versus Watford, and Southampton versus Blackburn.

There’s everything to play for today; the stakes have never been higher for this team and the fans know they’ll play to the very last second for a result.

Haway the Lasses!