On This Day (24th March 1995) Oakwell nadir proves to be the final straw for Mick Buxton

With the team in a rut and relegation worries once again coming to the surface, Sunderland manager Mick Buxton decided that new blood was needed, but although a shift in mood was indeed about to take hold during the second half of the 1990s, it wasn’t because of his latest signings.

Deadline day in March 1995 saw two new faces arrive from Merseyside, with Everton forward Brett Angell joining on a permanent contract and Liverpool prospect Dominic Matteo making a loan switch.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alec Chamberlain headed to Anfield for his own loan spell, and Roker youngsters Stephen Brodie and David Preece signed new contracts to complete a busy month in the office!

Changes were afoot off the pitch, too.

The club was forging ahead with a proposed move, and initial plans for what would become the Stadium of Light were being readied ahead of their imminent publication, yet there were real concerns about the level of football it would be hosting and so the arrivals could’ve done with hitting the ground running.

With Chamberlain away, Preece took up a place on the bench the following evening as we visited Barnsley, whilst Angell and Matteo were immediately drafted into the starting eleven.

The Oakwell fixture was being played on the tenth anniversary of the Lads’ 1985 Milk (League) Cup final against Norwich City. That game had been a damp squib and although there had been highlights during the decade that followed, it was still a period of great turmoil with several huge lows.

Having previously looked set to continue our extended stay in the top flight, a Wembley hangover brought about a slump in results that eventually sent us down, and we now found ourselves staring into the abyss yet again.

Angell, brought in for a comparatively large fee, was perhaps seen as the last major roll of the dice, and whilst he’d struggled to establish himself at Goodison Park, he’d often impressed in the past and was having a lot of hope pinned on him.

Those around at the time will remember that his spell at the club would fail to ignite, but there’ll always be a lingering sense of ‘if only’ relating to his debut.

Within a minute of kick off against the Tykes, the striker was adamant he’d scored a goal, only for the officials to rule it out, claiming that he hadn’t got a touch on Dariusz Kubicki’s long throw in.

Several observers felt that Angell had indeed got his head on the ball, but the decision was emblematic of our woes and prevented him getting a desperately needed morale booster.

When Angell was photographed outside Roker Park as a Springfield Honda representative handed him the keys to a new sponsored car shortly after he’d signed up, you could see in the background that some of the signage above the main entrance had fallen off.

He was clearly signing for a club on its knees, so who knows what would’ve happened had he got off to a flyer?

There’s perhaps an alternate universe where he became our saviour, butas it was, he worked hard during the rest of the game but went on to endure a generally inauspicious Wearside career.

With confidence low, the incident did little for the rest of the team and when we fell behind midway through the second half, it was game over.

The Lads hadn’t come from behind to win a match since beating Chester City in the first round of the previous season’s Coca-Cola Cup and we rarely looked like breaking that dispiriting sequence in Yorkshire.

Malcolm Shotton had got the opener, despite further protests from members of the visiting team who felt the corner it came from had been incorrectly awarded, and Andy Payton put the points out of reach in the final minutes with an effort that went in off the post.

This was a dismal time to be following Sunderland and it seemed as if everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

Gordon Armstrong, one of our few in-form players, had been forced off with an injury before the break and to rub more salt into the wounds, those who’d travelled down to Yorkshire were exposed to the elements due to ongoing refurbishments at Oakwell, and regularly had to cover their faces when swirling winds blew debris from piles of building sand towards them.

Amazingly, another calamity was to follow when news later emerged that Matteo’s registration hadn’t been properly completed and he’d therefore featured against Barnsley whilst ineligible.

He’d done well in an unfamiliar role but it was to be his only Sunderland appearance due to the loan not being ratified in time, and the possibility of a points deduction was now looming large.

Thankfully, a Football League hearing staged in York seven days after the match decided that a nominal fine would suffice, but it was an extremely close call by all accounts.

The game had been shifted to a Friday night because players from both clubs were about to report for international duty.

Matteo himself would go on to have a successful career that also saw him win full international honours, but the suggestion was that the saga could’ve panned out very differently had the authorities not recognised that it was a genuine error, perhaps compounded by the other deals being made that day, rather than an attempt to cheat the system.

Good relations with the league and a clean record also went in our favour, and we also had majority shareholder Sir Bob Murray to thank after he spoke passionately to the committee on the club’s behalf.

Officially, Murray was meant to be taking a back seat from football matters so that he could focus on the move to the new stadium.

However, with four clubs set to go down and the Lads fifth bottom after the defeat to Barnsley, as well as having played more games than those around us, he felt compelled to step in and help us to avoid what would’ve been a catastrophic deduction.

He and some of his fellow board members- chairman John Featherstone, vice-chairman Graham Wood, plus directors John Wood and the recently appointed John Fickling, were all exasperated and considering the general situation, highlighted by an infamous ‘red card’ protest by supporters during a game against Stoke City earlier in the month, they knew further action was needed.

Barely any images of Matteo in Sunderland colours seemingly exist, which is apt given his week-long stay was during the culmination of a dismal period that many fans would like to block out entirely. However, he was still around to see Buxton given the push and replaced by another man with Merseyside connections, the inimitable Peter Reid.

The new boss, albeit only in temporary command at this stage, was given a boost ahead of his first game, as the ineligible registration issue was resolved satisfactorily as far as the Lads were concerned, and he then got a massive win on the board on Saturday 1 April against another Yorkshire club in Sheffield United.

Marking a sixth defeat in seven games, the Barnsley debacle was a watershed moment in our history but from the darkness a brighter dawn was breaking, and although it wasn’t a former Everton striker who lifted the gloom, it was still a Toffee who combined with Murray and company to usher in a new vision.