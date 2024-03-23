What does the ideal summer look like for Sunderland AFC?

No doubt this is the point in the season where fans start looking towards what’ll be happening during the summer in preparation for next season.

In fact, if you’re a Sunderland fan, I’m practically certain that you’ve probably been doing this since the sacking of Michael Beale.

Nonetheless, it’s an age-old question that grabs our attention every year, so what does an ideal summer look like to a Sunderland fan, or at the very least, to me?

SOS: ‘Sort Out Strikers’

This is the most pressing issue of all in probability, as our strikers have been dire this season.

The only ray of light has been Nazariy Rusyn and even he hasn’t been much to write home about. However, despite being the most obvious issue that needs fixing, it also probably remains most dependent on other unfolding situations at the club.

I say this in relation to Jack Clarke’s potential departure, because if this transpires, it obviously changes the way we play but will also change the entire dynamic of the side.

Last summer’s window and the acquisition of four new strikers was arguably executed without considering the style of play that emanated from our two wingers, who’d been the pinnacle of our offensive output.

Everything goes through these players, specifically Clarke, yet it felt like the strikers weren’t chosen to compliment this.

Rusyn is an exciting player, but his small stature makes him pretty useless to wingers looking to cross the ball into the box. Meanwhile, Hemir would be great if he could only position himself correctly, and if it wasn’t the case that every time he’s subbed off, our wingers and wing backs finally decide to start putting crosses into the box.

Elsewhere, Eliezer Mayenda faces a struggle to get on the end of any crosses having been sent off to Leith where Hibernian have seen fit to put him in the reserves. As for Mason Burstow? He’s, well, Mason Burstow…

What I’m getting at is that Clarke is obviously our go-to man.

If the play is going to open up, the best bet is that it’ll come through him, yet there are no players really capable of matching him.

Rusyn hasn’t looked bad when playing in tandem with Clarke, but he’s hardly been convincing, and I have some sympathy for Hemir, who wasn’t really given any time to play alongside him but otherwise it feels like a failed experiment.

Therefore, what needs to be done will arguably depend on Clarke’s future.

If we keep Clarke, we need a frontman who’ll have some chemistry with the left winger; someone he can trust to get on the end and make something of the play. Better yet, someone who can do all this and is a visible target in the middle.

Admittedly, and although it’s been a year or so since we were linked with him, I want Lawrence Shankland of Hearts.

He’s a big lad who’s capable of getting on the end of the right cross, but he’s also quick and creative in his own right – something that would certainly take any pressure off Clarke.

If Clarke goes, I’d argue that signing a player of this profile becomes even more crucial. We have plenty of other wingers to fill the gap (although none of them are at the same level), but we’d need creativity to make up for it.

Whilst we have players with creative flair like Adil Aouchiche, Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts, we’d need a player with a clinical nature and a suitable end product to make up for the goals we’ll miss through Clarke.

Simply put, get us a striker who can score!

Still? Röhl? Who takes the head coaching role?

I’d rank this as my second most pressing issue, largely because I’m surprised that no one has been given the reins just yet.

Until recently, I was fairly confident that we’d have someone by the end of the season, even if this meant them only being announced by the club in preparation for taking over at the culmination of the season.

However, this is Sunderland and it’s surprisingly unsurprising that it hasn’t happened.

My own opinion is that we need someone not unlike Tony Mowbray to fill the role, and by this I mean a head coach who’ll play exciting football, will engage with the squad’s youthful profile and help to develop the team.

What I don’t mean is someone who’ll struggle to change the game plan in times of need, which Mowbray arguably did towards the end.

Although I can’t see someone like Will Still being given the role, I wouldn’t be against someone akin to him being given the reins. Our squad doesn’t usually struggle with being exciting and it has the foundations of a flowing and attacking side, yet we need a head coach to bring that out, which Michael Beale didn’t and Mike Dodds currently isn’t.

In fairness, Dodds has suffered injury setbacks with Roberts and Clarke, and we’ve also lost key defenders, which has rocked the entire team as much as it has the defence, but there’s still something missing.

Under neither head coach have I felt that we’re truly building something, and that’s what we need.

We’re one of the youngest sides in the league and we need a head coach who can work that into the final product.

Other issues to address

Off the field, it’s exciting to hear about the investment that’ll go some way towards improving the fan experience at the Stadium of Light, but we also need investment on it.

The spate of recent injuries at the back has raised the issue that either all of our defenders need to be retained for next season, or if any are to be loaned, such as Nectar Triantis to Hibernian, someone else needs to be brought in to shore things up.

There’s plenty of potential coming through the academy; goalkeeper Matty Young looks like one to watch, and the lads in the U21s continue to do a good job in their league.

I remain hopeful for next season.

It’s easy to feel frustrated at our current form, especially considering our brief stint in the playoff places earlier in the season, but such is football. The club has made mistakes, and we live and hopefully learn.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has lots to learn, but he seems enthusiastic to do so.

Kristjaan Speakman is a different matter, but I don’t dislike him. I respect the desire to build, and the youth prospects are good, but the model needs to be adjusted to allow for a little bit of experience, and one or two would do it.

This is a team that has ability and a future, but it needs to be nurtured and it currently lacks that final touch. I live in hope that we’ll find it, or come closer to doing so at least, this summer.