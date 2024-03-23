Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Despite the problems of this season, a Sunderland ownership change isn’t for me”

Dear Roker Report,

I hope you’re possibly providing a different perspective on the recent announcements to have come out of the club.

For me, I don’t think the club has made a single positive decision this season. Many people are justifiably unhappy with things at the moment and would like a regime change.

I guess I’ve got one foot in that camp because it’s been crap this season, but changing the ownership just isn’t for me. I think their heart is in the right place and for the most part we’re going in the right direction.

I think this summer is a big one, and will really indicate where we’re headed for the most part, because if we pull another round of penny pinching, especially when Jack Clarke (our only source of goals) is off, we’re well and truly knackered.

I’ve gone a bit off track here, like your average Geordie on the skag not paying attention, and the fact that Sunderland kept their single piece of good news this season and released it hours before coming and asking for season ticket renewals smacks of desperation, in my opinion.

Am I being cynical here, or is it an insult to our collective intelligence by thinking that we’ll forget the entire season which has been bad in every way imaginable?

Have the club told the fans, ‘We’ve basically forfeited the final third of the season, so get your hands in your pockets’? Did they say to themselves, ‘Let’s relent and give them safe standing now because we’ve got to do something to get the fans onside’?

It would be a lot easier for the club if they decided to be a bit more honest with us.

How hard would it be to come out and say, ‘Look, it hasn’t been great this season. We’ll hold our hands up and apologise and here’s how we’re going to fix it. Here’s the name of the person responsible for the Black Cats’ Bar, their address and contact details’.

That’s all I want.

There seems to be a big disconnect between the club and the fans. Surely we’re all in the same boat?

Jake Taylor

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Jake. Thank you for your letter. Regarding the Black Cats’ Bar redecoration, as distasteful and badly-judged as it was, I suspect the club won’t be violating employment and privacy laws in order to provide supporters with details of the person (or persons) responsible for it, so that’ll be a non-starter. On the subject of the relationship between the club and the supporters, I do think it’s been damaged significantly this season and the cynics may feel that news of the stadium renovations being followed by season ticket renewal information was blatant sleight of hand…or canny marketing savvy, perhaps. Work does need to be done to rebuild the connection between the club and its supporters, and some honesty and self-criticism from those in the boardroom would be great. Time will tell if that’s the case, but with a big summer to come, they really need to make positive moves to repay the faith of those who’ll recommit for 2024/2025.

Dear Roker Report,

My first introduction to Sunderland AFC was by a teacher at Chester Road School called Albert Snell, a promising reserve player for the club whose career was ended by injury.

This was in the early 1950s and he used to give us tickets for reserve games. I moved to London in 1960 for work, but my support of the club continued despite the allure of Arsenal and Spurs on my doorstep.

In all those years, the club has been blighted by shockingly inept administration which, as we’ve seen again this season, continues.

Quite why this is the case is beyond comprehension, but until this malaise is eradicated, success on the field will continue to be just a dream.

However, I’ll continue to dream on from my current home in Cyprus!

Allan D