We react to the news of Aji Alese’s Sunderland contract extension!

Andy Thompson says..

Getting Alese tied down for a substantial length of time can only be seen as a positive.

For me, when I’ve seen him play, he’s got what it takes to be a top quality centre back in the future, but as we’ve seen, he can also be utilised at left back. In that sense, the new deal represents good value for money when his stock is still relatively low.

He adds height and a physical presence which are essential in modern-day football, and although his injury record is pretty bad, we can only hope that when he gets fit again, he can stay fit for at least a full season and progress in either position he plays.

In his interviews and social media posts, he comes across as a really good bloke who really understands the club.

In this day and age, players often have egos but with Alese, it would appear that we have a confident but uncomplicated character- someone any team would want to have in and around the dressing room.

Phil West says…

I’m very happy at the news that another one of our key players has committed his future to the club.

It ensures that we retain the services of a supremely talented footballer, and it also provides Alese with the security that’ll hopefully give him a huge boost ahead of next season.

It’s perfectly true that he’s had his fair share of injury problems since joining Sunderland, but I really hope the worst of them can be put behind him and that he can target 2024/2025 as a campaign during which he can cement himself in the team.

As a defender, he’s got all the attributes we’re looking for.

He’s supremely athletic, good on the ball, physically strong and he likes to press forward and make robust challenges as well.

We’ve certainly missed his presence during a turbulent campaign and hopefully he can ease himself back into the first team picture and possibly make a couple of cameo appearances in the final weeks of the season.

Overall, a positive development and another boost for the fans after the recent news of the upcoming stadium renovations!

Tom Albrighton says…

Overall, I think this is a really positive move and whilst Alese has suffered from various injury issues since joining, he still represents good value for the squad.

Alese has plenty of talent and it’s been a shame to not see it fulfilled entirely since his arrival, but accompanied with his versatility, one still has to remain positive about what he can bring to the side in the long term.

What’s more, this additional security now gives Aji the platform to not rush his recovery and hopefully put his injury woes behind him.

Another thing this deal represents is the fact that players still see this club, despite its recent troubles, as one to both stick by and believe in- both in the club’s ambitions and their own personal development.

Here’s hoping that next season is the one Aji breaks out, because God knows he deserves it.