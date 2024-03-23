On This Day (23rd March 2002): Southampton snatch late draw at the Stadium of Light!

2002 was a bad time for Sunderland AFC in general.

The dizzy heights of seventh place for the newly promoted side for the two years previously appeared to be a distant memory by the time the turn of the year came.

The side was aging somewhat with investment limited in the side. The new players brought in by Peter Reid were Claudio Reyna, Jason McAteer and Patrick M’Boma.

With Niall Quinn unable to play as many games and Kevin Phillips’ influence waning, goals were drying up for the side. McAteer and the aforementioned Reyna did try their best to have an impact but failed to arrest the alarming slide in the new year.

From January to this point near the end of March, Sunderland had only tasted victory in two of their previous ten games.

This horrendous run of form saw the club sliding down the table in an inexplicable style.

On this day in 2002, the team faced Gordon Strachan’s Southampton in a crucial clash. After suffering defeats to Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks, this game was earmarked as one where the team could attempt to put a stop to the bad run of form.

According to match reports, Sunderland were ‘second best’ for the first sixty minutes where the first half was particularly scrappy with yellow cards for Southampton’s Marian Pahars and Sunderland’s Gavin McCann.

Southampton had multiple chances in the first half with Brett Ormerod, Kevin Davies, Matt Oakley and Pahars all going close. For the home side, Kevin Phillips’ long range effort was the closest they went to bothering Paul Jones.

The Stadium of Light was a tetchy place at this time with the fear of a relegation battle impending and the fans let their feelings known with a chorus of boos encapsulating the stadium at the half time break.

Profligacy was the word of the day as the Saints continued to dominate in the second half but they were made to punish for their consistent inaccuracy in front of goal.

Against the run of play, Sunderland took the lead through McAteer just after the hour mark with the goal being described as a ‘thunderbolt’.

McAteer latched on to a pass by Phillips, and blasted his shot home from 20 yards.

Despite being so poor for large parts of the game, the goal appeared to energise us with the teams performance improving vastly after the goal went in.

The goal turned the game on its head, and the home side began to enjoy a greater share of the play. McAteer nearly added a spectacular second with a 25-yarder which Jones tipped around the post.

Two minutes from, we suffered a sucker punch as Southampton got a late - but probably deserved - equaliser.

But with two minutes of normal time remaining, Tessem rose above the Sunderland defence to nod past Sorensen and bring Gordon Strachan’s men level.

On the balance of play, a draw was a fair result but it did mean that Sunderland were further mired in a potential relegation threat.

Peter Reid stated how the nervous nature of players and fans alike impacted their performance throughout the game.

I think the players were nervous, the crowd was nervous and I think it showed in our play.

Peter Reid’s team only secured one more victory in the final eight games and surviving by the skin of their teeth.