Which Sunderland players need a big final eight games of the season?

Gav says…

﻿There are many who could and should have something to prove, but I feel like Adil Aouchiche’s name should be right up there, given how little we’ve seen of him this season.

Unlike many of his young teammates, Aouchiche arrived at Sunderland with plenty of senior games under his belt from his previous spell with St Etienne, something which I imagine both he and the club thought would stand him in good stead to hit the ground running after the summer.

Yes, there was going to be a period of adjustment as he’s still a young man moving from another country, but his ‘experience’ coupled with the fact his grasp of English was already pretty good made me and many others feel that he was the most natural replacement for Amad Diallo.

When Alex Pritchard left and Bradley Dack failed to stay fit, I thought, ‘This is it. Adil’s going to get a proper shot soon’, but it never came.

Nobody can tell me that the plan all along was to hold him back until March, so clearly something’s gone awry.

Mike Dodds has hinted at it indirectly, but Aouchiche needed to address whatever problems he had with the coaching staff in weeks gone by and he was able to make an impact when coming off the bench against Leicester, which was probably the first time since he arrived where I felt he might actually have a chance of nudging his way into the starting eleven.

Looking at the injury issues we have, with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts still nowhere near ready to start games, you have to think this is now his big chance to have a run at playing regularly and making an impact.

In the final few months, we absolutely have to see more from him, because unlike some of the other kids we have, he’s not going to be content sitting on the bench.

If we don’t see Adil establishing himself between now and May, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say he could be allowed to leave in the summer, and for me that would be a real shame.

Malc Dugdale says…

Let’s be frank: not many of the lads have covered themselves in glory of late, but I can think of a couple who need to show some quality more than others as the season draws to a close, especially if they want to fight for a better future in red and white next season.

The first player I’d pick would be Leo Hjelde.

We paid a decent fee for him and he started pretty well, but he’s regularly been identified as one of the weakest links in an admittedly disrupted defence in recent games.

As the likes of Luke O’Nien and hopefully Dennis Cirkin return, Hjelde needs to shine or he could end up dropping down the pecking order.

The second player I’d call out would be Abdoullah Ba.

He’s had one or two very good games this season, one of which he took player of the match for, but he’s also had some awful outings- and a lot of them.

I’m not sure if we know his best position, and he’s very young, but expectations of him to even partially fill the Amad-shaped hole have been left wanting a lot of the time.

As we get Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke back and Romaine Mundle continues to do fairly well, I think Ba needs to remind the club of his strengths or he may end up warming the bench at best.

We have eight games to go and very little to play for, other than respectability and a chance to return to some of the flowing football we now miss so much.

Hopefully these players and the other lads can step up and really give the new head coach some challenges of a positive nature when he takes the reins in early summer.

Phil West says…

I don’t want to say that they have a ‘point to prove’ as such, but I do believe that both Hemir and Pierre Ekwah will be eager to make a positive impression during the final eight games and to head into the summer with their confidence heading in the right direction after a very challenging season.

In Hemir’s case, I’d love to see him assert himself more in games and not shy away from the challenge posed by opposition defenders.

He’s physically impressive but at times he can look casual or somewhat unsure of whether to stand toe-to-toe with grizzled Championship defenders, but if he can start to use his attributes to greater effect (combined with his teammates hopefully getting the ball to him in the right areas), I see no reason why he can’t continue to take small steps in the right direction.

Ekwah, meanwhile, seems to have become a convenient kicking post for many of our fans to take out their frustrations on, even though his form has fluctuated no more or no less than many of his teammates, and he remains a key asset when fully fit.

He might find it tricky to get back into the starting eleven in the short term, but when he gets his chance, I want to see the dynamic, smiling, all-action version of Ekwah from earlier this season and towards the end of 2022/2023; a player who got on the ball and was unafraid to drive forward and pick passes.

Personally, I don’t think he’s been fully fit for quite some time, so perhaps he can use the final eight games as a launching pad to head into the summer approaching full fitness, thereby giving himself an excellent chance of making a positive impression ahead of the 2024/2025 season.