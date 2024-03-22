Anthony Stokes went from exiting young prodigy to being embroiled in battles with demons

Share All sharing options for: Anthony Stokes went from exiting young prodigy to being embroiled in battles with demons

For many young fans, becoming a professional footballer is a dream growing up, but for only a select view does it become a reality.

Many are fortunate enough to be blessed with the ability to become a professional player but so many fall by the wayside due to the different scenarios and circumstances that may impact their lives.

Given the age profile of our current side, it’s something that Sunderland’s coaches and decision-makers are surely very mindful of, given the abundance of distractions that can inhibit the progress of a young talented player at a football club.

Unfortunately, there are many footballers who didn’t fulfil their potential.

From a Sunderland perspective, players such as Sean Thornton spring to mind, whilst the recent issues that have surrounded former Black Cats striker Anthony Stokes are a perfect example of how things can go badly wrong for a professional footballer.

Stokes’ rapid rise through the ranks at Arsenal, followed by a successful loan spell at Falkirk, propelled the young Irish striker into the forefront of many football fans’ minds in 2006.

Fourteen goals in sixteen games before January led to many speculating that a potential transfer was on the cards. However, despite performing so well, it was clear that Arsenal didn’t see him as part of their first team plans.

Many clubs showed an interest in the Irishman, with Celtic, Charlton Athletic and Sunderland leading the charge.

The Addicks were said to be in pole position until the influence of our legendary manager Roy Keane appeared to tempt the striker to Wearside.

“I spoke to Roy Keane about everything. He told me his hopes for the club, and it made up my mind,” said Stokes, who could make his debut this weekend against Ipswich. “I’m excited about the move and it’s brilliant to be here. It’s been a hectic few days, sorting things out, and now I’m looking forward to training and playing.”

The excitement that surrounded the signing of Stokes subsided quite quickly, as he failed to hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light, and a goal against Plymouth Argyle was one of few highlights during the 2006/2007 promotion run, during which he hit two goals in fourteen appearances.

However, Stokes’ biggest transgression came ahead of our trip to Barnsley, where he was one of three players that inexplicably turned up late for the team bus, with Keane refusing to wait for him.

This patchy form continued after our promotion to the Premier League, as a lack of goals on the field was replaced with many nights out in the city, and Stokes’ drinking habits were a serious cause for concern for a young man who was only beginning to make his way in the game.

Things came to a head early in the 2007/2008 season, when Keane banned the footballer from socialising in Sunderland, namely at The Glass Spider nightclub.

When asked what pitfalls Stokes would need to avoid in the future, Keane was very clear.

Well, the obvious one is The Glass Spider. He’s a young man who can go as far as he wants. He could be a top, top player in four or five years’ time, or he could be playing non-league football. He’ll go one way or the other, I’m sure.

As it happened, Keane’s comments on the striker’s off-field issues led to the nightclub banning him from their premises for the rest of the season.

It was hoped this situation would allow Stokes to focus on his form on the pitch and contribute more, with his winner against Derby County his biggest moment in a Sunderland shirt.

Unfortunately, from this point on, Stokes became a fringe player as the form of Kenwyne Jones, along with his own issues on and off the pitch, made it difficult for him.

By the beginning of the 2008/2009 season, Keane appeared to have given up on Stokes and in October 2008, he was shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and then Crystal Palace, where he made very little impact.

Stokes’ career subsequently took an upward turn when he joined Hibernian and then Celtic, with his form in Scotland a brief highlight of a career that was heading off the rails.

In Dublin, Stokes’ father John ran a pub in that was a well-known meeting spot for extreme dissident Republicans. They were well known in Irish circles and Stokes was known to have associated himself with these people from an early age.

Certain actions at this time by Stokes’ father, along with gangland activity, embroiled the footballer in yet more controversy.

When his father erected an anti-royal family banner over his pub in Dublin, the consequences for Stokes in Scotland were far reaching, as threats from Glasgow Rangers fans and dissident loyalists became the norm.

In an interview, he said that his republican beliefs made him a hate figure for Rangers fans during his time in Glasgow, with one interaction leading to a physical altercation.

This fella pulls up, Rangers top on, hat and all. He started kicking my door. I knocked him out- clean out- and left him on the bonnet.

Despite some decent form for Celtic at this time, Stokes’ career would spiral out of control, with domestic, drinking and legal issues all coming to a head.

In June 2013, he received a two-year suspended sentence for headbutting an Elvis impersonator in Dublin, but this was only being the beginning of his problems.

His Celtic career ended in 2016 and in the aftermath of his departure from Glasgow, many issues came to the fore, revealing a footballer who never really grasped the understanding of how to behave in his chosen profession.

With an abundace of moves that included a spell in Iran, Stokes’ career was effectively over by the time Covid-19 arrived, as his many disciplinary issues made it virtually impossible for any club to offer him an opportunity.

Nightlife, particularly in Dublin, had caught up with him, and he had a prosecution for an alleged headbutt on an English tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar struck out in 2022, because the victim didn’t want to travel to Ireland for the case.

This was compounded by ten separate offences related to drug supply and driving violations, and last week, Stokes was jailed for failing to comply with court orders regarding contact with his former partner.

Stokes’ career is an example of how non-football related distractions can destroy the careers of young talented players, and with the amount of young talent at our disposal, it’s something our club needs to be aware of.

These days, the distractions of social media have become a bigger issue with many young athletes, with the culture of drinking appearing to be less prominent as it might’ve been in the 1990s.

The story of Anthony Stokes’ career is a sad one; a tale of a gifted player who failed to maintain his focus on making the most of his talent.

In his own words, he admits that he let things get out of control.

I went off the rails. All this stuff – the police charges, avoiding them- has been draining. I want to move on from it, hand myself in and draw a line.

It’s a warning to the Sunderland players of 2024 about how things can swiftly spiral out of control.